The summer evaluation period has concluded and after updating the Rivals100 and the Rivals250, we reset the individual position rankings heading into the final high school season for the 2019 class. Here is a look at which teams saw a positive bump since the last update of the position rankings and which programs and players you should be watching heading into the fall. 2019 POSITION RANKINGS: Cornerbacks | Safeties | All positions



TEAM ON THE RISE: TEXAS A&M

Erick Young SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion

TEAM TO WATCH: ALABAMA

PLAYER TO WATCH: TYRIQUE STEVENSON

One of the biggest movers up in the latest release was four-star defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, who bolted 136 spots in the rankings to No. 39 overall, which puts him in the discussion of five-star status. From Miami (Fla.) Southridge, it would make perfect sense for the Hurricanes to have an edge in his recruitment and if not then Florida or Florida State. Keeping top in-state talent home has to be a priority for those three coaching staffs. But it sure sounds like Georgia has taken a significant lead in his recruitment and it was telling this summer that Stevenson went to Athens instead of Miami’s Paradise Camp. It could be a huge signal on where the four-star defensive back is leaning at this point in his recruitment.

#RivalsRankingsWeek Schedule