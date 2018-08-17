Rivals.com 2019 Position Rankings Update: Defensive Backs
The summer evaluation period has concluded and after updating the Rivals100 and the Rivals250, we reset the individual position rankings heading into the final high school season for the 2019 class. Here is a look at which teams saw a positive bump since the last update of the position rankings and which programs and players you should be watching heading into the fall.
2019 POSITION RANKINGS: Cornerbacks | Safeties | All positions
TEAM ON THE RISE: TEXAS A&M
The Aggies already had an impressive haul at defensive back and then in this latest rankings release, cornerback commit Erick Young was awarded his fifth star. The Richmond (Texas) Bush standout moves to fourth at the position behind LSU commit Derek Stingley, Jr., USC pledge Chris Steele and Florida State commit Akeem Dent.
Young is now the top-rated defensive prospect in Texas A&M’s impressive recruiting class that is ranked second nationally behind only Alabama. Loading up at cornerback and safety has been a focus in this class for first-year coach Jimbo Fisher. Young leads the way and then Brian Williams, Demani Richardson, Bobby Wolfe and Jeffery Carter are all four-stars.
TEAM TO WATCH: ALABAMA
Two of the top three safeties in the 2019 class are already committed - Brian Williams to Texas A&M and Brendan Gant to Florida State - but the No. 1 player at that position has not pledged yet and that’s Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington’s Daxton Hill.
Many believe Alabama is the team to beat for Hill, an explosive and physical safety who also has Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on his list and if the Crimson Tide could go into that area to get Hill, it would be another huge step in solidifying Alabama’s class as No. 1 in the team recruiting rankings.
Four-star safety Noa Pola-Gates from Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field is another top prospect that could have Alabama atop his list although he’s going to take visits - also watch out for Penn State here - during the season.
PLAYER TO WATCH: TYRIQUE STEVENSON
One of the biggest movers up in the latest release was four-star defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, who bolted 136 spots in the rankings to No. 39 overall, which puts him in the discussion of five-star status.
From Miami (Fla.) Southridge, it would make perfect sense for the Hurricanes to have an edge in his recruitment and if not then Florida or Florida State. Keeping top in-state talent home has to be a priority for those three coaching staffs.
But it sure sounds like Georgia has taken a significant lead in his recruitment and it was telling this summer that Stevenson went to Athens instead of Miami’s Paradise Camp. It could be a huge signal on where the four-star defensive back is leaning at this point in his recruitment.
#RivalsRankingsWeek Schedule
Monday: Who could land in new top 10? | Top 10 players revealed | Who is top wide receiver? | Could McCoy make push for No. 1?
Tuesday: Is there a 5-star QB in 2019? | Should Theo Wease be considered for No. 1? | New Rivals100 released | Farrell's Mind of Mike | Rival Views: Emery vs. Cain | Godfather & Gorney podcast
Wednesday: New Rivals250 released | Rival Views: Nolan Groulx | Five schools that should be most pleased with new rankings | Players who could finish in Rivals100
Thursday: Inside the numbers of Rivals250 | QB rankings | RB rankings | WR/TE rankings | OL rankings | Rivals Rankings podcast
Friday: DL rankings | LB rankings | DB rankings | ATH rankings
Saturday: Team rankings breakdown | Ask Farrell
Sunday: Mid-Atlantic states rankings | Southeast states | Midwest states | Texas | Florida | West