Nolan Smith

When the rankings were last updated in June there were only 19 Rivals250 defensive linemen that had verbally committed but now there are 33. With all of this movement and the new rankings being released this week, it's time to take a closer look at the defensive line position rankings and which teams are doing the best, which ones to watch for, and which player should have our attention. 2019 Position Rankings: Strongside defensive end | Weakside defensive end | Defensive tackles

TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMITS: Georgia

After the last rankings update, we pointed out that Georgia was a team to watch over the next few months. Since then the Dawgs have added four commitments on the defensive line. Georgia is one of three teams that hold a commitment from a five-star defensive lineman (Nolan Smith) and is the only team with two defensive line commitments in the Rivals100 (Smith and Travon Walker). Kirby Smart's squad also holds commitments from four-star defensive linemen Zion Logue and William Norton, both Rivals250 prospects, and Tymon Mitchell. On top of all of that, Georgia also has a commitment from four-star junior college defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson.

TEAMS TO WATCH: Florida State, Penn State

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Mohamoud Diabate

There were a few defensive linemen that committed on Thursday, but four-star defensive end Mohamoud Diabate will announce his commitment this coming Wednesday. The Auburn, Ala., native told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons that it will come down to Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Texas A&M. He has visited all five campuses except for Texas A&M and he has been to Auburn and Alabama numerous times. Diabate has already made up his mind, so it's a waiting game to see which program he picks.

