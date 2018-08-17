Rivals.com 2019 Position Rankings Update: Defensive Linemen
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
When the rankings were last updated in June there were only 19 Rivals250 defensive linemen that had verbally committed but now there are 33. With all of this movement and the new rankings being released this week, it's time to take a closer look at the defensive line position rankings and which teams are doing the best, which ones to watch for, and which player should have our attention.
2019 Position Rankings: Strongside defensive end | Weakside defensive end | Defensive tackles
TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMITS: Georgia
After the last rankings update, we pointed out that Georgia was a team to watch over the next few months. Since then the Dawgs have added four commitments on the defensive line. Georgia is one of three teams that hold a commitment from a five-star defensive lineman (Nolan Smith) and is the only team with two defensive line commitments in the Rivals100 (Smith and Travon Walker). Kirby Smart's squad also holds commitments from four-star defensive linemen Zion Logue and William Norton, both Rivals250 prospects, and Tymon Mitchell. On top of all of that, Georgia also has a commitment from four-star junior college defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson.
TEAMS TO WATCH: Florida State, Penn State
Florida State seems like an odd choice here because the Seminoles already hold six commitments on the defensive line, but they are one of the top choices for five-star Kayvon Thibodeaux. Willie Taggart and his coaching staff will hold a scholarship for the West Coast five-star regardless of how many commitments the program already has . Four-stars Tyler Davis and Lloyd Summerall are both very high on Florida State as well.
On the flip side, Penn State has only one commitment from a defensive lineman (Hakeem Beamon). Expect the Nittany Lions to pile up defensive line commitments over the next few months and the big fish out there for James Franklin's squad is five-star Zach Harrison. Penn State is one of his top contenders and the coaching staff is doing everything they can to hold off Ohio State and Michigan. Rivals250 defensive end Adisa Isaac is very high on Penn State and so are defensive linemen Ben Smiley, D'Von Ellies and Jared Harrison-Hunte.
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Mohamoud Diabate
There were a few defensive linemen that committed on Thursday, but four-star defensive end Mohamoud Diabate will announce his commitment this coming Wednesday. The Auburn, Ala., native told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons that it will come down to Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Texas A&M. He has visited all five campuses except for Texas A&M and he has been to Auburn and Alabama numerous times. Diabate has already made up his mind, so it's a waiting game to see which program he picks.
