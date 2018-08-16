CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Trey Sanders

Rivals.com’s rankings week rolls on with a look at the pecking order at each position. Here we take a look at a running backs led by five-star Trey Sanders of Florida’s IMG Academy. Below are notes on the players and teams to watch at the position and a link to the full list of the nation’s top backs. 2019 POSITION RANKINGS: Running backs | All-purpose backs | Quarterbacks

TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Penn State

The top-ranked committed running back in the country, Penn State pledge Devyn Ford trails only Trey Sanders in the position rankings. Ford turned in an impressive performance at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas and may have taken home MVP honors had the dominant Sanders not also been in attendance. That shouldn’t make Penn State feel bad about their pledge, however. Ford is clearly an elite back, even if he struggled some in one-on-one work at the event. Ford is incredibly elusive and seems to be trending toward a college-ready build and should be in for a stellar senior season. The five-star prospect is a nice blend of elusiveness and power and is at his best in pads, so it will be interesting to see if he elevates his stock this fall.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Trey Sanders

When the top running back in the country remains uncommitted this late in the cycle, he’s certainly one to watch. The fact that so many schools feel they’re in the running to land Sanders makes his situation even more interesting. Florida, Texas and Alabama are all very involved here. And while Alabama, to which Sanders was once committed, may seem to have a slight edge things with the five-star back have a tendency to change abruptly Sanders has a brother at Florida. And, for whatever reason, many of his IMG teammates seem to think Texas has become a real player in recent months. Sanders has set no commitment date and could very well just make a pledge out of the blue on an idle Tuesday afternoon.

TEAM TO WATCH: LSU