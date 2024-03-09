MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – More than 700 prospects showed up at the Rivals Combine Series on Saturday at East Los Angeles College to compete for a shot to come back Sunday for the Rivals Camp. Among the selections for Sunday’s camp were these 13 prospects that stood out during the day. RIVALS CAMP SERIES: 2024 information

The 2027 receiver has some interest from Arizona but a whole lot more should be coming in for the Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic prospect. Champion is all of 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, plays sudden and has a really impressive athletic build. In the coming years, Champion could emerge as one of the better receivers in Arizona and a visit to Arizona State is coming up. *****

Marshall is the first offer for the New Rochell (N.Y.) Iona Prep quarterback who has clear dual-threat capabilities and put up impressive numbers at one of the Northeast’s best programs last season. There is a lot of Ivy League interest coming in for Gaston, who is the younger brother of musician Ice Spice, who sat in Taylor Swift’s box at the Super Bowl. Visits to San Diego State, SMU, Baylor and Tulane are coming up. *****

Although he’s undersized, the 2027 receiver from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic has some burst to his game and could cause problems at Sunday’s camp. Even at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, Gory will be tough to jam at the line of scrimmage and he has shown the ability to stretch the field. So far, only Arizona has been showing interest. *****

One of the fastest players at Saturday’s combine, Hill clocked a 4.6-second 40-yard dash and definitely looks the part of a special receiver in the coming years. The 2026 prospect from Folsom, Calif., will have plenty of opportunities in that offense as UCLA, Cal and Boise State have shown early interest. His father by the same name played at Washington State and then for a handful of years in the NFL. *****

The Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive lineman isn’t going to blow anyone away running 40-yard dashes or doing the vertical jump – typical measurements at a combine – but James has the look of a Power Five prospect. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound prospect probably ends up inside with speed and great size with little bad weight. Arizona State, San Diego State and San Jose State have offered so far. Oregon State and others are interested. *****

The La Habra, Calif., safety does not have much college interest yet but that could change after Jimenez looked fluid through all the combine drills and earned a spot in Sunday’s camp. The 6-foot safety has length and there’s no questioning his production since Jimenez totaled 125 tackles in his junior season. *****

Gardena (Calif.) Serra always has elite prospects and McBean could be one of the next ones. Probably a defensive back at the next level, McBean has size, speed and length. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete has offers from Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State and others as the Beavers have the early edge in his recruitment. Boise State and the Arizona schools also are showing interest. *****

Did we find one of the next big things at Saturday’s combine? The 2027 defensive end/outside linebacker from Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills does not have any offers yet and no interest coming in, but that might change quickly. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound prospect was arguably the best-looking prospect at the event, moved well and still has years left in his recruitment. *****