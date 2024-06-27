JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As 100 of the top college football prospects in the country competed throughout a varied workout on Wednesday at the Rivals Five-Star, there were plenty of memorable moments between blue-chip recruits. From blocking and passing-game one-on-ones to a competitive 7-on-7 event to wrap things up, Rivals breaks down 10 of the top matchups that went down at the elite event.

Advertisement

MICHAEL CARROLL vs. JAHKEEM STEWART

Jahkeem Stewart

The trenchmen set the tone at these events and there was no more audible moment than when the Alabama commitment tangled with the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2026 Rivals250. Carrol intercepted Jahkeem Stewart’s spin move and the two went to the turf after a strong rep, each claiming victory. It ramped up after the next rep and the two were off to stellar showings throughout the morning and afternoon sessions.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USElOR1MgQVJFIEdFVFRJTkcgQ0hJUFBZIEFUIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9GSVZFU1RBUj9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZJVkVTVEFSPC9hPiDwn5GAIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85VzE0M3RPUzQ1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vOVcxNDN0T1M0NTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8x ODA1OTg2MTQ2Mjc2NTc3NjgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUg MjYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

*****

IMMANUEL IHEANACHO vs. JAKE KREUL

Two of the most impressive 2026 recruits on hand, Kruel worked his polish to get inside on the 6-foot-7, 340-pounder for what should have been an easy win – but the blocker redirected well and was able to recover and get back into winning position at the top of the would-be drop for the win. On their next rep, Kruel tried to work wide until Ieannacho caught on and was able to drive him outside the box. Few linemen slowed the Orlando native down on his path to the passer anywhere as successfully as the big rising-junior did.

*****

MAX BUCHANAN vs. JARQUEZ CARTER

As soon as these two Floridians kicked off their workout, they met opponents with instant success. Then they ran into one another and split a pair of competitive reps on their way to very productive days, each among those in position for MVP honors at their projected spot. Carter got the better of Buchanan to get the duel going, using the blocker’s aggression against him with a quick counter using both hands. Buchanan then circled back and slowed Carter on his first and second move out of the blocks for a narrow win, thanks to a strong anchor.

*****

KEVIN BROWN vs. NATHANIEL OWUSU-BOATENG

This was an anticipated moment because Owusu-Boateng had just dominated some of running backs trying to block him in drills, the No. 1 outside linebacker in the nation tried his luck with some blue-chip offensive linemen working on pass-rushing one-on-ones at the same time. Enter Pennsylvania native Kevin Brown to combat the IMG Academy star, who had an entourage of peers and social media types in tow. Not only was the big blocker up for the challenge, especially with Osusu-Boateng looking to win with an elite speed-to-power combination, but Brown took home the benefit of the doubt on three-straight ultra competitive reps.

*****

SHAMAR ARNOUX vs. ANDREW MARSH

Two of the longer skill position prospects in attendance, this duo went back and forth on reps during the one-on-one events to open the competition on the skill side. Arnoux wants to win at the line if at all possible, and on occasion he was able to disrupt Marsh early in his route stem. When he was unable to, the Texas native put some pretty routes together on the new USC commitment and came down with a couple of contested grabs along the way. Each prospect was in near ideal position during all of the reps we saw between the two.

*****

JORDON DAVIDSON vs. NATHANIEL OWUSU-BOATENG

The aforementioned Owusu-Boateng was near impossible for any running back to stay in front of without losing leverage or balance, but the one who did the best job happens to hold five-stars next to his name in Davidson. The Mater Dei standout is stout and built with a compact frame, one plenty in line for this type of physical ask. The two top-30 prospects tangled on multiple reps as the intensity ratcheted up – some of the best examples on why this good-on-good setting is unmatched on the national circuit.

*****

SHEKAI MILLS-KNIGHT vs. NASIR WYATT

One of the biggest backs on hand, Mills-Knight was expected to perform well in most facets, especially in the running back blocking – which he did. He was just as good in the 7-on-7 portion of the event, with many onlookers asking, ‘Who was that?’ after the Canadian would win a rep. Conversely, Wyatt was able to get work in both on the edge and at the second level with his slight and speedy game, winning with his first step in the process. The opposite body types made up for some good work in between.

*****

JASPER PARKER vs. LUKE METZ

After each prospect put together strong one-on-one sessions in the morning portion of the event, they saved some of their best work for the afternoon during 7-on-7. Working in man coverage, the Alabama commitment was stride for stride with the Michigan pledge every time out. On the first rep, Metz was able to make the throwing lane tougher on the passer, while on the next, Parker was able to contort his body to make a back-shoulder grab right along the sidelines for one of the plays of the day. Metz would come back later in the drive to snag a touchdown-saving pass breakup in the end zone.

*****

TAE'SHAUN GELSEY vs. RILEY PETTIJOHN

Gelsey made plenty of highlight-worthy catches but one of the few players to keep up with him was the Texan, Pettijohn. This matchup shows the growth of each position since both fit the prototype of what schools are currently looking for at the position.

*****

DASAAHN BRAME vs. JORDAN CAMPBELL

DaSaahn Brame