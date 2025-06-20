Rivals Five-Star: Key DL storylines to follow heading into Indianapolis

The Rivals Five-Star is being held June 23-24 at the Indianapolis Colts’ practice facility. Here are four defensive line storylines we’re following heading into the biggest event of the summer.
ALL EYES ON RICHARD WESLEY
Not only has Richard Wesley reclassified to the 2026 group, but he made a brief commitment to Oregon and enters the event as the sole uncommitted five-star along the defensive front set to participate.
Wesley is a dynamic pass rusher who thrives in all settings, but this will of course be his most stout test yet given both the top-end talent and depth set to line up against him next week.
His recruitment will also play as its own storyline in Indianapolis, fresh off of an official visit to Texas as the Longhorns attempt to close the gap with Oregon for the top-10 national recruit.
JAKE KREUL'S ENCORE
Jake Kreul flashed on the regional scene as an underclassman but he truly broke out at last year's Rivals Five-Star event in Jacksonville. He was one of the recruits who stole the show with his combination of flash, technique, effort and overall success against another loaded field of blockers – with most already in college at this point.
Kreul has arguably the deepest set of pass rushing traits of any competitor set to work out, but now he is as well-known a recruit as there is in the trenches simultaneously.
Will the uncommitted star follow up the breakout with a five-star stamp?
SEC IS WELL-REPRESENTED
The future trench stars of America's top conference are spread throughout the defensive line group, with Texas A&M sporting two commitments in Samu Moala and Jordan Carter.
Recent Florida commitment JaReylan McCoy is back at the Rivals Five-Star for the second year in a row. South Carolina commit Aiden Harris is also scheduled to attend. Even the uncommitted recruits up front have an SEC feel in blue-chippers Jake Kreul, KJ Ford, Deuce Geralds, Landon Barnes and Nolan Wilson on the roster as well.
PAIR OF 2027 PROSPECTS WILL BE HARD TO MISS
The defensive line group for the Rivals Five-Star is primarily rising-senior laden, but the two 2027s set to work out bring a combination of star power and physical prowess to the showcase.
KJ Green is a top-10 national recruit in the class, incredibly tall, lean and twitchy coming off the edge to the point he'll touch 40 scholarship offers sooner rather than later. On the interior, 6-foot-5, 315-pound Kasi Carrie already looks like he is on a college roster and the offer list backs that up as Oregon leads the race for the California native early on.
The Rivals Five-Star always lifts an underclassman to new heights, so don't count out either prospect already tabbed top-three at his position at this stage.