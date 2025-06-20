Rivals Five-Star: Key DL storylines to follow heading into Indianapolis

The Rivals Five-Star is being held June 23-24 at the Indianapolis Colts’ practice facility. Here are four defensive line storylines we’re following heading into the biggest event of the summer.

ALL EYES ON RICHARD WESLEY

Richard Wesley

Not only has Richard Wesley reclassified to the 2026 group, but he made a brief commitment to Oregon and enters the event as the sole uncommitted five-star along the defensive front set to participate. Wesley is a dynamic pass rusher who thrives in all settings, but this will of course be his most stout test yet given both the top-end talent and depth set to line up against him next week. His recruitment will also play as its own storyline in Indianapolis, fresh off of an official visit to Texas as the Longhorns attempt to close the gap with Oregon for the top-10 national recruit.

JAKE KREUL'S ENCORE

Jake Kreul (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

Jake Kreul flashed on the regional scene as an underclassman but he truly broke out at last year's Rivals Five-Star event in Jacksonville. He was one of the recruits who stole the show with his combination of flash, technique, effort and overall success against another loaded field of blockers – with most already in college at this point. Kreul has arguably the deepest set of pass rushing traits of any competitor set to work out, but now he is as well-known a recruit as there is in the trenches simultaneously. Will the uncommitted star follow up the breakout with a five-star stamp?

SEC IS WELL-REPRESENTED

JaReylan McCoy (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

PAIR OF 2027 PROSPECTS WILL BE HARD TO MISS

Kasi Carrie