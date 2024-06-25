The top prospects in the nation are descending on Jacksonville on Tuesday to get set for Wednesday's workout at the Rivals Five-Star. We take a closer look at some of those expected to compete against one-another ahead of the marquee event of the summer.



Advertisement

WR JAIME FFRENCH vs. DB CHUCK MCDONALD

Elite recruits, each ranked within the top 50 nationally, and each known for their polish. This could become the matchup of the event when all is said and done. Ffrench is the big and smooth hometown talent looking to jump to five-star status and McDonald is the lengthy and patient technician who is tough to solve at the top of the route. Ffrench is focused on Tennessee, Texas, LSU and Miami while McDonald is committed to Alabama.

*****

RB HARLEM BERRY vs. LB NATHANIEL OWUSU-BOATENG

The top-ranked running back prospect taking on the top-ranked outside linebacker is a natural matchup to be focused on in this type of setting. Normally, there wouldn't be many to suggest to line up against the speedy and shifty Berry, but the NFL legacy in Owusu-Boateng is one of the most fluid movers at the second level nationally. This could be a dynamic matchup of elites we would like to see as much as we possibly can at this level and beyond.

*****

DL JAKHEEM STEWART vs. OL IMMANUEL IHEANACHO

A pair of five-stars in the trenches known for their immense size and natural power, these are two of the very best in the 2026 class. Stewart has the edge in experience through this stage of their development, but the sheer size and strength of the 6-foot-8, 340-pounder could make this one of the more memorable one-on-one battles in the cycle. It could also set precedent for these two meeting up again at the prep level and certainly beyond.

*****

OL KEENYI PEPE vs. DL JAKE KREUL

Pepe is a towering five-star blocker out of IMG Academy who comes into the event known for his length and footwork as a pass-protector, especially. Kruel is known as a pass-rush specialist who can bend and win with an array of moves off of the edge at about 6-foot-3, 225 pounds. It's strength versus strength at two premium positions, with two of the best in the state of Florida for the 2026 cycle. Each has added considerable scholarship offers to a national offer list this year, too.

*****

TE DASAAHN BRAME vs. DB HYLTON STUBBS

One of several blue-chip tight end prospects slated to participate, Brame has legitimate wheels for his strong frame (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) so the thought of him battling against perhaps the most rangy safety among those set to participate in Stubbs is a fascinating one. The USC commitment is 6-foot-1 with great length and ball skills, and we've seen him upset taller players in person this spring with his run to the Defensive Back MVP award at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Miami.

*****

RB JORDON DAVISON vs. LB RILEY PETTIJOHN

Jordon Davison

A five-star running back against the No. 1 inside linebacker in the class? Sign us up for this one, as the California native will take on the Texas standout in a potential battle of two of the top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2025. Davidson has excelled in these settings and Pettijohn is built like a longer, leaner modern linebacker, so something has to give when these blue-chippers tangle in blocking drills or passing one-on-ones.

*****

WR TRAVIS SMITH JR. vs. DB SHAMAR ARNOUX

The Peach State is well represented in Jacksonville and these two blue-chippers are not only two of the best, they're two of the biggest and most physical at their positions and they're two soon set to come off the board as well. Smith is a complete wideout who can win with physicality and Arnoux wants to disrupt pass catchers with his length as much as any cornerback expected on hand. This could be a matchup of future SEC teammates or opponents down the line, too.

*****

OL CARTER LOWE vs. DL ZION GRADY

Zion Grady

Fresh off of an Ohio State commitment after spending the weekend in Columbus, Grady will look to make a statement and possibly do a little recruiting while working on the edge. He won't have to with Lowe, the in-state five-star blocker who is already on board with the Buckeyes. Naturally, this will be the first time the duo faces off, something Ryan Day and company may be seeing for the next several years at practice. Lowe is newer to the five-star ranks and Grady has a few pass-rushers ranked ahead of him, so each has plenty to prove.

*****

RB ANTHONY ROGERS vs. DB ERIC WINTERS

Eric Winters

Might as well get a college rivalry matchup in this mix, so why not the Iron Bowl? Rogers has been committed to Alabama since last summer and is known for being able to work well in space as the nation's No. 1-ranked all purpose back. Winters is a recent Auburn commitment who is known for his versatility at the second and third level, especially in coverage, where he wowed to the tune of several interceptions at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta.

*****

WR NAESHAUN MONTGOMERY vs. DB DALLAS GOLDEN