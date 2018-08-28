Countless debates go into each Rivals rankings update and one particular topic we are spotlighting in today's Rival Views is which 2020 quarterback should be ranked higher, Drew Pyne or Bryce Young .

Very few quarterbacks are as technically sound as Drew Pyne at this stage of his development. Just starting his junior season, Pyne has the mechanics, footwork, and accuracy to compete with nearly any quarterback in the country, regardless of class.

The knock on Pyne, like Young, has been his size. The height and weight of both quarterbacks should be a bit concerning, but Pyne is pushing 6-foot-1 and Young is barely 6-feet tall. When it comes to throwing mechanics and the finer points of playing quarterback, Pyne is much more advanced than Young.

Pyne is more athletic than most people give him credit for and he is very good at manipulating the pocket to avoid pass rushers. The Notre Dame strength and conditioning staff should be able to pack plenty of muscle onto his svelte frame, so standing up to the pounding of the college game isn’t something to worry about. On the other hand, Young, a dual-threat quarterback that uses his feet to make plays down the field, doesn’t have much more room to fill out his frame and he could be a bit more susceptible to injury down the line.

You can say Young is used to playing against better competition and is closer to being ready for the game speed at the next level, and that is a valid point, but defenses are much better too. Pyne isn’t playing elite competition and he doesn’t have elite teammates like Young but he won’t face a steeper learning curve than Young because of the solid fundamentals of his game.

Young might have the better high school career but Pyne is already better suited for the college game so he should be higher in the Rivals100 right now.