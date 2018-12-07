PROSPECT WHO MADE THE MOST NOISE: WANDALE ROBINSON

He is not the biggest prospect in this 2019 athlete position ranking, but he has been making the biggest headlines over the last few months. Kentucky-based slot receiver/running back Wandale Robinson made a tour of schools during the first half of the college football season, including official visits to Nebraska, Ohio State and Alabama before deciding to stay at home at commit to Kentucky on Nov. 1.

However, Nebraska did not want to give this one up easily and earlier this week was able to flip Robinson’s commitment. On the field Robinson made a lot of noise as well and his updated ranking reflects that. Robinson debuts in the Rivals100 in this update and moves up ten spots to crack the Top 10 at the athlete position.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: QUAVARIS CROUCH

The discussion about Quavaris Crouch losing his fifth star has been among the most discussed after this rankings update, but it will actually put an even brighter spotlight on the Charlotte native over the next couple months. One of the primary reasons Crouch lost his fifth star is because there are too many questions out there on him and he has not done enough to sufficiently answer those questions.

The All-American Bowl in San Antonio next month will be an outstanding opportunity for Crouch to start providing answers. The roster lists Crouch as a running back for the East team, but he could also play linebacker. Position questions are prominent, but we also want to see him rise to the challenge and play out the full week. Of course, Crouch is also an uncommitted prospect, so his recruitment is another reason he will be among the most watched athletes in the coming weeks and months.

TEAM TO WATCH: USC