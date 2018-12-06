CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Theo Wease

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Clemson, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M

TEAMS TO WATCHING: USC and Stanford

Bru McCoy Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The excitement swirling around USC's hiring of former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator will surely be felt on the recruiting trail. The Trojans already have a pretty good haul of wide receivers and tight ends with Rivals250 prospects Drake London and Jude Wolfe as well as four-stars Ethan Rae and Puka Nacua, but USC isn't done yet. Wide receiver Kyle Ford, the No. 49 player in the Rivals100 and No. 8 receiver in the new rankings, was already thought to be favoring the Trojans. Even though he is listed as an athlete, USC is recruiting five-star Bru McCoy as a wide receiver and there is a very good chance he also ends up signing with USC. Staying on the West Coast, Stanford has a chance to close strong. Elijah Higgins, a big-bodied receiver out of Texas is thought to be leaning towards the Cardinal, but there are plenty of schools still coming after the four-star. The same could be said for three-star Cornelius Johnson. Stanford has emerged as the favorite to land his commitment, but there is a lot left to play out in his recruitment before this gets locked in.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Jadon Haselwood