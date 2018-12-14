CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Elias Ricks

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Alabama and Oklahoma

PROGRAM TO WATCH: Texas A&M

Cornerback is especially loaded this recruiting cycle and while the top few - mainly Elias Ricks, Kelee Ringo and Fred Davis - are not really heavily considering Texas A&M at this point, after that the Aggies could load up with some impressive prospects. Ranked fourth at corner, Southlake (Texas) Carroll’s RJ Mickens is highly interested in Texas A&M. Fifth on the list is La Habra, Calif., recruit Clark Phillips, who was at the LSU-Texas A&M thriller and said he’s warming up even more to SEC programs after an excellent visit to College Station. Following him is Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian’s Dwight McGlothern, who definitely has A&M high on his early board. Coach Jimbo Fisher has a really nice defensive backs group in his 2019 class. The 2020 version looks like it has the possibility of being strong as well.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Elias Ricks