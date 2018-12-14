Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2020 defensive backs
Rivals Rankings Week continues with a look at how things are shaping up at the defensive back spot. Below is a closer look at the players and teams that will shape the 2020 cycle at the position.
TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Alabama and Oklahoma
Miami had three 2020 defensive back commitments in recent days and the Hurricanes were going to lead this category, but in the last 24 hours two of those players backed off their pledges, leaving Henry Gray as the lone 2020 Miami DB commitment. Keshawn Washington and Jaiden Francois have reopened their recruitments.
That leaves Alabama and Oklahoma as the only two teams with multiple 2020 pledges at defensive back. The Crimson Tide are led by in-state pledge Malachi Moore and Javier Morton out of Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson. The Sooners have already landed pledges from Darion Green-Warren out of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and Jalen Huff out of Georgia.
With the recent movement, Miami, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Michigan and Ole Miss have one commitment each among 2020 defensive backs.
PROGRAM TO WATCH: Texas A&M
Cornerback is especially loaded this recruiting cycle and while the top few - mainly Elias Ricks, Kelee Ringo and Fred Davis - are not really heavily considering Texas A&M at this point, after that the Aggies could load up with some impressive prospects.
Ranked fourth at corner, Southlake (Texas) Carroll’s RJ Mickens is highly interested in Texas A&M. Fifth on the list is La Habra, Calif., recruit Clark Phillips, who was at the LSU-Texas A&M thriller and said he’s warming up even more to SEC programs after an excellent visit to College Station. Following him is Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian’s Dwight McGlothern, who definitely has A&M high on his early board.
Coach Jimbo Fisher has a really nice defensive backs group in his 2019 class. The 2020 version looks like it has the possibility of being strong as well.
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Elias Ricks
So much has already been written about the five-star cornerback and now No. 4 prospect overall in the 2020 class, but Ricks' recruitment could still take so many twists and turns.
USC, LSU and Ohio State are the three schools that have caught Ricks’ attention the most so far, but it’s still so early that a lot can change. Through the spring, he was waiting for an offer from USC, and when he got it the Trojans shot up the charts. He’s taken visits there, knows a lot of players on the team and closely watched the coaching situation when it appeared coach Clay Helton might be let go after the season.
LSU has intrigued Ricks from the start, especially since coach Ed Orgeron has established a great relationship with him and the five-star knows Orgeron from his days as USC’s coach. Visits to Baton Rouge have gone well, and it’s not lost on Ricks how many top DBs have been developed there.
And then there is Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been an early favorite, and they continue to be, especially since so many top cornerbacks have gone to the NFL through Columbus. The transition from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day will be monitored.
Ricks is so talented (he had six pick-sixes as a junior) that he can go anywhere he wants. Three schools have emerged early, but a decision is not expected for some time - and a lot of interesting twists could be coming his way.