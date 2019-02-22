CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Elias Ricks Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: LSU

LSU made waves with a massive out-of-state get, when California-based five-star Elias Ricks committed to the Tigers on Christmas 2018. LSU will have to hold on, sure, but as things stand now Ricks’ decision is as a massive feather in the cap of proven recruiter Ed Orgeron and his staff. Ricks’ blend of size and speed isn’t readily available, so Orgeron pulling him way off of the West Coast is a coup to say the least. It’s also a pain in the side of Pac-12 programs that sometimes have trouble keeping elite talent home.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Kelee Ringo

There are multiple reasons to keep an eye on Ringo, a five-star cornerback out of Arizona. The first is obviously the fact that he’s enormously talented and considering a long list of major colleges. At this point, Washington, USC, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia seem to be the most likely landing spots, but other programs are also involved. The second reason to watch Ringo is the fact that he continues to make a push for the top spot in the cornerbacks rankings. Currently No. 2, he’s tasked with the job of chasing down fellow five-star Elias Ricks. The gap between them is extremely small.

TEAM TO WATCH: USC