Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2020 linebackers
Rivals Rankings Week rolls on with the release of the 2020 position rankings, and now we have a look at the linebackers that will shape the recruiting cycle. Below is a closer examination of the players and teams to watch at the position.
TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Clemson
The Tigers landed a commitment from Georgia-based outside linebacker Sergio Allen in July. Allen is the top committed linebacker in the country, and he chose the Tigers over a wealth of major national offers. Dabo Swinney has an impressive track record of holding on to early commitments, so it stands to reason think Allen may well sign with the Tigers despite being more than a year away from putting his name on a letter of intent. Clemson is also a player for five-star middle linebacker Antoine Sampah.
TEAM TO WATCH: Alabama
The Tide are a given to be in play for the top talent at a host of positions, and that’s certainly the case here. Nick Saban and company are seen as he early favorites to land Rivals100 outside linebacker Reggie Grimes, a four-star prospect out of Tennessee. Alabama will likely take a few players at the position, but Grimes seems to be the program’s top target as things stand now.
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Justin Flowe
Flowe, who goes by the impossibly cool nickname “Baby Man,” Is one of the most intriguing linebacker prospects we’ve seen in recent years. He’s as active and aggressive as players come, and his recruitment seems to be relatively open now that USC appears to be in turmoil of sorts. Should things stabilize, it seems somewhat likely that the five-star will stay in California and play for the Trojans, but should a coaching change take place next year, his recruitment could take a number of different turns. Flowe holds offers from a laundry list of major programs, so it’s hard to say where he might look if things go south at USC.