CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Justin Flowe Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Clemson

Sergio Allen Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Tigers landed a commitment from Georgia-based outside linebacker Sergio Allen in July. Allen is the top committed linebacker in the country, and he chose the Tigers over a wealth of major national offers. Dabo Swinney has an impressive track record of holding on to early commitments, so it stands to reason think Allen may well sign with the Tigers despite being more than a year away from putting his name on a letter of intent. Clemson is also a player for five-star middle linebacker Antoine Sampah.

TEAM TO WATCH: Alabama

Reggie Grimes Rivals.com

The Tide are a given to be in play for the top talent at a host of positions, and that’s certainly the case here. Nick Saban and company are seen as he early favorites to land Rivals100 outside linebacker Reggie Grimes, a four-star prospect out of Tennessee. Alabama will likely take a few players at the position, but Grimes seems to be the program’s top target as things stand now.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Justin Flowe