Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2020 linebackers
Over 100 of the more than 120 linebackers who are rated at least three-stars remain uncommitted, but there is still a lot to look at with the release of the newest rankings. Here we put the linebackers under the microscope.
TEAMS WITH THE TOP COMMITS: Clemson, Michigan, Alabama
With so few linebackers committed so far, each of the three best teams only have two commitments in the fold. But a few of them are definite impact players.
Clemson has two linebackers in the Rivals250: Sergio Allen and Kevin Swint. Dabo Swinney and his staff went into Georgia to pick up both of their linebacker commits. Allen is a big tackling machine in the middle of the field, while Swint has the length and athleticism to cover the edges of the defense.
Michigan’s defense has been very stout the past few years, and this group of linebackers is shaping up to continue that tradition. Osman Savage is a super-athletic linebacker who could play various positions in the Wolverines' defense. It will all depend on how his frame fills out. Cornell Wheeler brings an element of toughness to the middle of the Michigan defense, as he hopes to fill the role vacated by Devin Bush.
Alabama has only one linebacker commit in the Rivals250, but the Tide make this list because they hold the only five-star linebacker commitment in the nation. Chris Braswell is a phenomenal prospect who could play with his hand in the ground or develop into a typical outside linebacker in Alabama’s scheme. He normally plays defensive end in high school, but he has the natural athleticism and skill set to succeed as a linebacker at the next level. Jackson Bratton is listed as an inside linebacker, but he has the build of a linebacker who could play on the edge. His physical playing style and nose for the ball should help him become a significant piece in Nick Saban’s defense.
TEAMS TO WATCH: Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama
The Sooners changed a lot of their assistant coaches from last season on the defensive side of the ball, but they are still in great position for an impressive haul at linebacker. Five-star Justin Flowe and high four-star Phillip Webb are really high on Oklahoma and want to visit soon. Rivals100 linebacker Noah Sewell and Rivals250 linebacker Damian Sellers are very high on Oklahoma’s wish list. New Rivals250 prospect Antonio Doyle has a very strong relationship with the Oklahoma staff and he could end up in this recruiting class at some point in the future.
Georgia has recruited very well at linebacker over the last couple years, and the Bulldogs don’t have many spots to fill this year, but there are some major players to watch. Outside linebackers Mekhail Sherman, a five-star from Washington, D.C., and B.J. Ojulari, a Rivals250 in-state prospect, are prime candidates to end up signing with Kirby Smart’s squad. At inside linebacker, keep an eye on Bryson Eason, a Rivals100 prospect out of Tennessee, and Flowe.
Alabama is already one of the teams with the best commits, but the Crimson Tide still want more. Flowe, Quandarrius Robinson, a four-star in-state prospect, and Jordan Banks, another four-star in-state prospect, are just a couple of the top targets for Alabama. On the outside, look for the Crimson Tide to put a lot of effort into recruiting guys such as Webb, and a few others.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Justin Flowe
Admittedly, Flowe isn’t close to making a decision, but he gets listed in this section because he is such a rare prospect. A linebacker his size rarely runs as fast and plays as physically as he does. His competitive nature and production on the field make him not only one of the best prospects in this class, but in the last few classes. USC, Oregon, Texas and Oklahoma have done a great job with Flowe so far, and those relationships continue to get stronger. Also keep an eye out for Clemson and Georgia as they get closer to Flowe and work to get him on campus for a visit.