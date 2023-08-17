Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 defensive backs
With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The defensive position rankings are being released today, and next up are the defensive backs.
Who's No. 1?
Florida State commit KJ Bolden is the highest-ranked defensive back nationally, ranked inside the top 10 in the 2024 class. The five-star safety is a multi-sport athlete that impacts the game in a variety of ways.
He plays the run well and has pro-level ability in coverage. Bolden surprised some when he announced his pledge to Mike Norvell and company over Georgia and several national powers. Combined with his frame, the future Seminoles defensive back leads the way at defensive back for the cycle.
Movers & Shakers
Ellis Robinson moved up to five-star status at the latest rankings release — and for good reason. The Georgia commit has shut down ability, able to take away a go-to target in the passing game. He’s long and has good size in the defensive backfield to pair with quickness to match up with some of the best receivers that the nation has to offer.
Xavier Filsaime is right on the brink of five-star status. A safety that primarily played receiver early on in his high school career, Filsaime is a well-rounded and versatile prospect on the back end of the defense capable of impacting the game in run support and in coverage. A high-level player in the state of Texas, the future Florida safety should carve out a role quickly in Gainesville.
Aaron Scott committed to Ohio State over Michigan last month, creating some buzz in one of the most heated rivalries in college football. The future Buckeyes corner features good length and natural playmaking ability in the secondary, evidenced by five interceptions as a junior. He likely isn’t done rising in the rankings.
Top five defensive back classes
1. Florida State: KJ Bolden, Charles Lester, Ricky Knight III, CJ Heard
2. Alabama: Peyton Woodyard, Zabien Brown, Rydarrius Morgan, Jaylen Mbakwe
3. Florida: Xavier Filsaime, Wardell Mack, Teddy Foster, Josiah Davis
4. Ohio State: Bryce West, Aaron Scott, Miles Lockhart, Jaylen McClain
5. Clemson: Corian Gipson, Ashton Hampton, Ricardo Jones, Noah Dixon, Tavoy Feagin