Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 LBs
With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled this week, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The defensive position rankings are being released today, and up next are the linebackers.
NEW POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB | All-Purpose RB | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Tackle | Offensive Guard | Center | Defensive Tackle | Weakside Defensive End | Strongside Defensive End | Inside Linebacker | Outside Linebacker
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Sunday: Who should be No. 1 in the 2024 Rivals250?
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | There's a new No. 1 in 2024 | Meet the new five-stars
Tuesday: Rivals250 released | Gorney's thoughts | Ten biggest risers
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Breaking down the QBs | Breaking down the RBs | Breaking down the WRs/TEs | Breaking down the OL
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released | Breaking down the DL
Friday: State rankings released
Saturday: Rankings Roundtable
*****
MOVERS & SHAKERS
After watching him dominate for years and be the leader of the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defense, Notre Dame commit Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has been moved to five-star status. It was probably due long ago as Viliamu-Asa has length, speed, toughness and smarts so he should fit right in when he gets to South Bend. Georgia commit Justin Williams probably has the top spot at inside linebacker locked up but Viliamu-Asa is now right there.
There will be a lot of questions as to why Clemson commit Sammy Brown has not been bumped up to five-star status but the only answer is that there is one more rankings cycle following the all-star games. Does he have the length and speed to be a first-round NFL Draft pick down the road or will he be an elite college linebacker that doesn’t measure up to Williams and others? That’s really the only question and we will make our final determinations at the all-star games. He’s maybe the guy we’re looking at the closest for a move up.
Another linebacker who’s being watched really closely down the stretch is Florida pledge Myles Graham. He’s a phenomenal running back and linebacker but when it comes to five-star rankings we’re talking about projected first-round NFL Draft picks. There was one linebacker taken in the first round last year and none in the second. Linebacker has become a position – much like running back – where NFL teams are waiting later in the draft. Unfortunately, we have to consider that in our rankings process as well.
*****
TOP FIVE LB CLASSES
1. Auburn: The Tigers are absolutely loading up at linebacker with three of them being in-state prospects as Demarcus Riddick is the biggest one since coach Hugh Freeze flipped him from Georgia. The Tigers also flipped Jamonta Waller, a hard-hitting thumper from Mississippi, from Florida and then Phillips and D'Angelo Barber are active and physical, just what they like on The Plains.
2. Notre Dame: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is the new five-star and the leader of this class but the Irish have done a phenomenal job at linebacker in this class and the others should be major contributors as well. Bodie Kahoun is the most interesting one since he’s so productive and makes so many plays and then Cole Mullins and Teddy Rezac are three-stars but nice additions in the class.
3. Florida: Myles Graham is the five-star who is an excellent two-way player but Adarius Hayes might be the most productive and physically gifted linebacker of the group. The Largo, Fla., standout has incredible length and speed to cover. Aaron Chiles is big and thick and plays downhill.
4. Oregon: There are no five-stars among this group but what Oregon has at linebacker could be really special. Dylan Williams is a big-time inside linebacker who had to play some edge at Long Beach (Calif.) Poly but is more comfortable in the middle. Kamar Mothudi is a pure inside guy. Kingston Lopa has length and can roam, and Brayden Platt is a speedy sideline-to-sideline guy who also has no problems coming downhill to make plays.
5. Georgia: Justin Williams is the nation’s top linebacker and a game-changer on defense who can get to the backfield, play in space and do anything asked of him. But he’s not alone in this Georgia class as Chris Cole is a great-looking and long prospect and Kristopher Jones at 6-foot-3 and 231 pounds is ready for SEC ball.
*****
FINAL 2023 TEAM RANKINGS: Comprehensive (overall) ranking | High school/JUCO ranking | Transfer portal ranking
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board
*****