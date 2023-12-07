With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled this week, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The defensive position rankings are being released today, and up next are the linebackers.

After watching him dominate for years and be the leader of the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defense, Notre Dame commit Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has been moved to five-star status. It was probably due long ago as Viliamu-Asa has length, speed, toughness and smarts so he should fit right in when he gets to South Bend. Georgia commit Justin Williams probably has the top spot at inside linebacker locked up but Viliamu-Asa is now right there.

There will be a lot of questions as to why Clemson commit Sammy Brown has not been bumped up to five-star status but the only answer is that there is one more rankings cycle following the all-star games. Does he have the length and speed to be a first-round NFL Draft pick down the road or will he be an elite college linebacker that doesn’t measure up to Williams and others? That’s really the only question and we will make our final determinations at the all-star games. He’s maybe the guy we’re looking at the closest for a move up.

Another linebacker who’s being watched really closely down the stretch is Florida pledge Myles Graham. He’s a phenomenal running back and linebacker but when it comes to five-star rankings we’re talking about projected first-round NFL Draft picks. There was one linebacker taken in the first round last year and none in the second. Linebacker has become a position – much like running back – where NFL teams are waiting later in the draft. Unfortunately, we have to consider that in our rankings process as well.