With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The defensive position rankings are being released today, and next up are the linebackers.

The recruitment of Justin Williams was really interesting because it seemed like for so long Oregon was going to be unbeatable and the Ducks had an insurmountable lead but then one team - one monster - got involved and convinced the five-star linebacker to change his mind.

Georgia landed Williams’ commitment in late July and also added his Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge teammate Joseph Jonah-Ajonye earlier that month. It was a huge pledge as Williams is a phenomenal talent who can basically do it all.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Williams has it all – he can run, he can cover, he can track players to the sideline, he can come up into the hole and knock people around. Last season he finished with 95 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

This linebacker group is very talented and some would argue very top-heavy, but Williams leads the way at this point.