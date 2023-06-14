Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 offensive linemen
With the updated Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today, and next up are the offensive linemen.
No. 1 at the position: Brandon Baker
The national analyst team had a lot of back and forth on the top offensive line recruit conversation, with Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei's Brandon Baker winning out against stout competition (the other contenders were also ranked within the top 30 overall). Not only is Baker the only projected offensive tackle among the top three offensive line recruits in the updated Rivals250, he could be among the safest bets at any premium position in the class.
More tape of him working against some of the best competition in the nation won't hurt, though the resume is already among the best at the position to date. It's part of the reason why Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Texas and others are clamoring for a potential commitment.
Should this recruitment end sooner rather than later, look for the Ducks or Buckeyes to be in the best shape to land the new No. 1 player in the offensive trenches.
Two teams to watch: Georgia and Oklahoma
Georgia has a commanding lead in the team recruiting rankings, but just two of the 19 current commitments for the defending champs are along the offensive line. Everyone reading this knows that won't last. The program is fresh off of hosting plenty of elite recruits at both tackle and along the interior, including No. 1 Brandon Baker, who is expected before the end of the month. Rivals250 offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels and massive New Jersey native Nyier Daniels (no relation) are expected in this weekend and in-state priority Daniel Calhoun has frequented campus. Four-stars Casey Poe, Fletcher Westphal and Ethan Calloway were also in Athens of late, and we're told the program has room for up to five pledges, so this could potentially look like the top offensive line haul in the country by summer's end.
Similarly, Oklahoma has just one verbal commitment at the position, though it's a strong one in lengthy left tackle type Isaiah Autry of Mississippi. Bill Bedenbaugh is one of the most revered recruiters and developers in college football, so expect the run of pledges to come sooner rather than later. The visits are lining up well for the Sooners, too, fresh off of a strong weekend with a pair of prospects currently ranked No. 2 at their projected positions in Eddy Pierre-Louis (guard) and Jason Zandamela (center) each using their OU official visits. Pierre-Louis has considered the program for some time, but the weekend served as his first trip to Norman as a recruit. Zandamela has been to Norman multiple times and has the program in the thick of it, with Florida State and USC ahead of a July decision.
Three names to watch: Jordan Seaton, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Guerby Lambert
Seaton has reshaped his body and improved his technique since his junior season ended, and he has moved to IMG Academy in Florida in a recruitment that has become national and highly contested. Alabama just hosted him for his first official visit, which he told Rivals was a reward for a program communicating with him consistently. We'll see if he takes more summer trips, but Seaton is expecting his recruitment to go into the season, leaving space for more twists and turns in the pecking order. Ohio State, Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida, Ole Miss and many others could still have a fighting chance, which is rare for a potential five-star at this stage of the cycle.
Pierre-Louis, as mentioned, is fresh off of his first impression in Norman and all indications are that it was a strong one. He has a long list of contenders, releasing a top 10 before kicking off his official visits, but the Sooners look like they'll be in it until the end. UCF, Florida and Miami could potentially be in the same boat, as each in-state program has familiarity on its side. The wild card here, however, could be Georgia. The Bulldogs are set to host him for his next official visit.
Lambert is the top-ranked recruit in Massachusetts, but the battle for his services lies in Big Ten country. In-state Boston College is working to keep him home, but Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame seem to have more traction as the summer wears on. The Irish hosted him to open the month and have held true momentum, while PSU gets its shot at the end of June. If a decision is to be had sooner, the timing of those trips could be a key clue into a potential pick. Of course, it's never wise to rule out the Buckeyes.