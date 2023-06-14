No. 1 at the position: Brandon Baker

The national analyst team had a lot of back and forth on the top offensive line recruit conversation, with Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei's Brandon Baker winning out against stout competition (the other contenders were also ranked within the top 30 overall). Not only is Baker the only projected offensive tackle among the top three offensive line recruits in the updated Rivals250, he could be among the safest bets at any premium position in the class. More tape of him working against some of the best competition in the nation won't hurt, though the resume is already among the best at the position to date. It's part of the reason why Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Texas and others are clamoring for a potential commitment. Should this recruitment end sooner rather than later, look for the Ducks or Buckeyes to be in the best shape to land the new No. 1 player in the offensive trenches. MORE: Baker chats with Rivals

*****

Two teams to watch: Georgia and Oklahoma

Jonathan Daniels (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Georgia has a commanding lead in the team recruiting rankings, but just two of the 19 current commitments for the defending champs are along the offensive line. Everyone reading this knows that won't last. The program is fresh off of hosting plenty of elite recruits at both tackle and along the interior, including No. 1 Brandon Baker, who is expected before the end of the month. Rivals250 offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels and massive New Jersey native Nyier Daniels (no relation) are expected in this weekend and in-state priority Daniel Calhoun has frequented campus. Four-stars Casey Poe, Fletcher Westphal and Ethan Calloway were also in Athens of late, and we're told the program has room for up to five pledges, so this could potentially look like the top offensive line haul in the country by summer's end. Similarly, Oklahoma has just one verbal commitment at the position, though it's a strong one in lengthy left tackle type Isaiah Autry of Mississippi. Bill Bedenbaugh is one of the most revered recruiters and developers in college football, so expect the run of pledges to come sooner rather than later. The visits are lining up well for the Sooners, too, fresh off of a strong weekend with a pair of prospects currently ranked No. 2 at their projected positions in Eddy Pierre-Louis (guard) and Jason Zandamela (center) each using their OU official visits. Pierre-Louis has considered the program for some time, but the weekend served as his first trip to Norman as a recruit. Zandamela has been to Norman multiple times and has the program in the thick of it, with Florida State and USC ahead of a July decision.

*****

Three names to watch: Jordan Seaton, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Guerby Lambert