Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 QBs
With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today, and first up are the quarterbacks.
NEW 2024 POSITIONS RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB | Running back | All-Purpose Back | Wide receiver | Tight end
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE
Sunday: Who should be No. 1?
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Robinson receives fifth star | Noland adds fifth star
Tuesday: New Rivals250 revealed | Gorney's thoughts | Ten prospects who could earn their fifth star
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings | QB spotlight | RB spotlight | WR/TE spotlight | OL spotlight
Thursday: Defensive position rankings
Friday: State rankings
FINAL 2023 TEAM RANKINGS: Comprehensive (overall) ranking | High school/JUCO ranking | Transfer portal ranking
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board
Who’s No. 1?
Dylan Raiola is not only the top-rated quarterback but also the No. 1 overall prospect after another strong showing this summer at the Elite 11. There is pressure on that top spot though, and Ohio State WR commit Jeremiah Smith, Missouri DE pledge Williams Nwaneri, Alabama QB commit Julian Sayin and Texas DE commit Colin Simmons round out the top five.
But Raiola stays No. 1 in the latest rankings as he had an impressive opening performance with his new team at Buford, Ga., last weekend and is poised for a big senior season. The Georgia commit has all the arm strength in the world, he knows when to put touch on passes, he can throw from different arm angles, he’s totally comfortable throwing on the run and the physical appearance to Patrick Mahomes is uncanny.
Movers & Shakers
Air Noland: The Ohio State lefty quarterback pledge moved up to five-star status after a great showing at the Elite 11. The Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes prospect is not flashy, he’s just very measured, very compact and very accurate – which makes for an elite quarterback who will be surrounded by some of the best receivers in college football.
Luke Kromenhoek: Florida State’s coaching staff did a great job with the early evaluation on Kromenhoek because he’s only played the position for a few years and he’s far from a finished product. But the FSU pledge has size, a great arm, he’s competitive and he’s athletic, so there is a ton to work with here. A move up into the four-star range was necessary after his Elite 11 showing.
Trever Jackson: I stood right behind the receiver Jackson was throwing to at the Elite 11 and every ball zipped in there like a fastball as the Orlando (Fla.) Jones prospect threw the fastest ball at the event. Then during timing routes, Jackson put it on the money time and again and showed he has a ton of upside potential as Ole Miss and others pursue him.
Ethan Grunkemeyer: The Penn State commit did a really nice job at the Elite 11. He settled in after some overthrows early and delivered the ball across the middle and down the seam – his best throws of the event. Grunkemeyer showed the ball pops off his hand regularly. A move to four-star was definitely necessary and he might not have moved up enough yet.