Noland will be one to watch

Air Noland (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There are now four five-star quarterbacks in the 2024 class, which isn’t too high, but Ohio State commit Air Noland will be under close watch at the all-star events to see if he should stay on that highest level. Noland had a phenomenal junior season and then he was excellent at the Elite 11, but came back to Earth in his senior season with just 19 touchdowns. But it’s particularly the eight interceptions that worry us a little bit. The Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes lefty is definitely one of the top quarterbacks in the class but that five-star designation will hang in the balance.

Wilson shoots up the charts

He’s not the biggest quarterback and he’s not the most physically imposing but there’s something to be said about just being a gamer – and that’s a perfect description for Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star Isaac Wilson, who moved up to No. 154 nationally and he might not be high enough. The Utah commit completed 66% of his passes for 4,595 yards with 49 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. While he prefers to sit in the pocket and deliver the ball, Wilson has no problem running, as he totaled 1,304 rushing yards and 13 more scores. His brother, Zach, has been under the microscope for struggling in the NFL but he was the second overall pick in 2021. His brother might even be more productive at the same stage.

Cherry could be looking around

Tyler Cherry is a new four-star quarterback and he remains a Duke commit as the Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove standout waits to see who the Blue Devils hire following coach Mike Elko’s departure to Texas A&M. Other teams are not waiting around trying to flip him. Michigan State, Virginia and Boston College have been the most aggressive so far, and new Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is starting to get involved with the in-state standout as well. Completing more than 71% of his passes for 3,156 yards with 34 touchdowns and six picks, Cherry is intriguing to a lot of programs across the country.

Maddox taking a big SEC visit

Four-star quarterback Anthony Maddox has been committed to Texas A&M since February but a whole lot has changed since then. Coach Jimbo Fisher is no longer there. Neither is offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who was fired after one year when Elko took over, and he’s now the OC at Arkansas. A new coaching staff is in place at Texas A&M and at Mississippi State, where Maddox will visit this week. New coach Jeff Lebby, a great offensive mind who came to Starkville from Oklahoma, has reached out to the Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove standout and basically told him he cannot leave the state and he’s needed with the Bulldogs. It could be an interesting pitch when the two sides meet.

Lagway might not be high enough

New five-star quarterback DJ Lagway earned his new ranking at No. 15 nationally but one wonders if that’s even high enough. The Florida commit had the best stats of any five-star quarterback this season – by far – but stats don’t paint the whole picture. On the field at the Elite 11 this summer, Lagway was fourth among the bunch. The all-star game setting will provide an even better evaluation to determine if the Willis, Texas, standout should crack the top 10.

