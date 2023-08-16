News More News
ago football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 RBs

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@gmail.com

With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today, and up next are the running backs.


Kameron Davis
Kameron Davis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

NEW 2024 POSITIONS RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB | Running back | All-Purpose Back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Offensive Tackle | Offensive Guard | Center | Defensive Tackle | Weakside Defensive End | Strongside Defensive End | Inside Linebacker | Outside Linebacker | Cornerback | Safety | Athlete

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE

Sunday: Who should be No. 1?

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Robinson receives fifth star | Noland adds fifth star

Tuesday: New Rivals250 revealed | Gorney's thoughts | Ten prospects who could earn their fifth star

Wednesday: Offensive position rankings | QB spotlight | RB spotlight | WR/TE spotlight | OL spotlight

Thursday: Defensive position rankings | DL spotlight | LB spotlight | DB spotlight | ATH spotlight

Friday: State rankings

*****

FINAL 2023 TEAM RANKINGS: Comprehensive (overall) ranking | High school/JUCO ranking | Transfer portal ranking

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board

*****

Who's No. 1?

Davis held on to the No. 1 running back ranking in the Rivals250, but this race is neck-and-neck between he and Jordan Marshall. Davis, a longtime Florida State commit who plays quarterback in high school but will line up as a running back for the Seminoles, has been extremely productive over his career. Last season he put up more than 3,800 total yards and Seminole fans are hoping he'll bring that to Tallahassee. He landed at No. 40 in the newest Rivals250.

Marshall (No. 42 in the Rivals250) has Michigan fans excited about his addition to the team. The Ohio native posted 1,961 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns last season. Just a couple spots after Marshall in the Rivals250 sits Oklahoma commit Taylor Tatum at No. 44. The future Sooner had a prolific junior season – tallying 1,891 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns – and is a standout on the baseball diamond. Tatum is expected to play both sports while at Oklahoma.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FSU FANS AT THEOSCEOLA.COM

*****

Movers & Shakers

Dillin Jones
Dillin Jones (Rivals.com)

Dilin Jones: There may not have been many huge moves in the rankings during this update but Jones, a Wisconsin commit, did move into the Rivals250. The Maryland native is one of three running back commits for the Badgers, giving them one of the top running back classes in this cycle.

Dwight Phillips and Daniel Hill: Two Rivals250 prospects were changed from one position to all-purpose back. Phillips, a Georgia commit, and Hill, a Mississippi native, are now listed as all-purpose backs instead of athletes. It has become clear that both prospects will begin their college careers in this role, despite their versatile skill sets. Speaking of Hill, his recruitment is nearing its end. Two teams from the SEC are leading the race for his commitment, which should be coming next week. South Carolina and Alabama are the top two contenders, but the Gamecocks appear to have a slight edge. Hill's commitment to South Carolina would give the Gamecocks a four-star prospect at every offensive position in this recruiting class.

Jason Brown: The only other uncommitted Rivals250 running back is Brown. The Washington native seems to be focusing on Oregon, Washington and Michigan State. The Spartans are the only school to host Brown for an official visit, but he's taken unofficial visits to Washington and Oregon multiple times. This is a very tight race and a decision should be coming in the next few weeks.

*****

Top 5 RB classes so far

Nate Frazier
Nate Frazier

1. Georgia: Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips

2. Ohio State: Jordan Lyle, James Peoples, Samuel Dixon

3. Wisconsin: Darrion Dupree, Dilin Jones, Gideon Ituka

4. Texas: Jerrick Gibson, Christian Clark

5. Penn State: Quinton Martin, Corey Smith

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}