Who's No. 1?

The Ohio State commit retains his spot atop the receiver rankings, and an argument could be made that he is not only the best pass catcher in the class but also the best overall player. Measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Smith is physically dominant while also possessing the twitch and speed of a smaller slot receiver. The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout is an extremely fluid route runner equally capable of taking the short catch the distance as he is stretching the field to take the top off a defense. His style of play has drawn comparisons to a young Julio Jones, and it only takes watching a couple of his clips to see why he has drawn such a lofty comparison. Smith's floor is arguably as high as his ceiling, making him as close to a can't-miss prospect as you will find in the 2024 class. It almost seems unfair that the Buckeyes will likely add Smith to the nation's most talented receiver room, but there will be plenty of jockeying for his signature come signing day, with the trio of in-state schools – Florida, Florida State and Miami – as the most likely destinations should he flip.

Movers & Shakers

Elijah Moore (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Elijah Moore: Moore is up there with Jeremiah Smith as one of the most physically impressive receivers in this class, and even at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds he is incredibly lean and will add plenty of mass in a college weight program. The Florida State commit plays with a chip on his shoulder, and although he is somewhat raw his upside is undeniable, making him the biggest Rivals250 mover with a 111-spot jump in the latest release. Kyan Berry-Johnson: Berry-Johnson was a three-star recruit not too long ago, but after continually outperforming expectations he has officially made his debut in the Rivals250 as the nation's No. 216 overall recruit. The Wisconsin commit dazzles with his acrobatic catches and he has a chance to be an absolute weapon in the Badgers' new offensive scheme. Carter Nelson: The Nebraska commit may play eight-man football and lack the exposure of other national recruits, but his size and skill set cannot be denied. This is a player with serious upside. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has compared him to a more athletic Brock Bowers, and my recent NFL comp is Travis Kelce. While that praise may be a tad high at this stage of his career, there is nothing stopping Nelson from becoming a great player at the college level and beyond. The Nebraska native has ridiculous upside, leading to a 39-spot jump in the latest Rivals250 release.

Top 5 WR/TE classes so far