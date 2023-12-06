With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled this week, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today, and up next are the receivers and tight ends.

The hire of Jeff Lebby at Mississippi State could have a positive impact on Braylon Burnside as the Bulldogs look to get him back into the fold.

Speedy Boise State receiver commit Gatlin Bair visited Michigan for the Ohio State game and seems to be trending toward a potential flip to the Wolverines. … Smith and Jeremiah McClellan have been committed to Ohio State for a long time but the Buckeyes are working hard to hold on to their commitments. Smith is looking at a number of schools, and McClellan has been flirting with the idea of staying closer to home and playing for Missouri . …

Five star receiver Jeremiah Smith took over the No. 1 spot in the Rivals250 after proving he is one of the more dominant receivers we’ve seen in recent years. … Auburn receiver commit Cam Coleman also moved into the five-star ranks after another dominant season. … High four-star receiver Dre’lon Miller decommitted from Texas A&M in October and has been looking at LSU , but Colorado just hosted him for a visit. USC is involved as well but Texas A&M is holding out hope it can bring him back into the fold. …

1. Ohio State: The Buckeyes continued their tradition of landing elite receiver prospects this cycle but it’s going to be a fight to hold on to all of them. Jeremiah Smith, who moved up to No. 1 overall in the Rivals250, is looking at a number of suitors, while top 40 prospect and Ohio State commit Jeremiah McClellan is also looking around. Top 30 prospect Mylan Graham is an elite receiver who could end up earning his fifth star with an outstanding performance during all-star season. A pair of four star tight ends in Damarion Witten and Max LeBlanc give the Buckeyes the top pass-catcher class in this cycle.

2. Miami: The Hurricanes have put together an impressive recruiting class. They flipped Georgia commit Ny Carr earlier this fall and are pairing him with outstanding athlete Joshisa Trader. Miami also flexed its muscles when it was able to hold on to Chance Robinson despite multiple teams trying to flip him. The addition of four-star tight end Elija Lofton helped the Hurricanes put together one of the best receiver/tight end classes this year.

3. Florida State: Florida State has some impressive tight ends and receivers in this recruiting class, led by Landen Thomas. One of the top tight end prospects in the nation, Thomas was an early commit for the Seminoles, flipped to Georgia and then flipped back to Florida State. The Seminoles are also bringing in gifted receivers Elijah Moore and Lawayne McCoy. The two Rivals250 prospects have huge wingspans and sure hands, which will make them reliable targets. Don’t overlook four-star receiver Camdon Frier, either.

4. Georgia: Even though the Bulldogs lost a couple of impressive pass-catchers during the recruiting cycle, they’re still bringing in one of the best groups in this class. NiTareon Tuggle has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail because of his playmaking ability when he gets the ball in his hands and his ability to create momentum-shifting plays down the field. Rivals250 prospect Sacovie White is a handful for defensive backs because of his strength, quickness and route-running abilities. The Bulldogs have been churning out NFL tight ends, and they expect Jaden Reddell, a Rivals250 prospect, and four-star Colton Heinrich to continue that trend.

5. USC: Lincoln Riley‘s offenses have always attracted impressive pass catchers, and this year is no different. The Trojans hold commitments from two top 100 receivers in Ryan Pellum and Xavier Jordan. Both are explosive playmakers who can create separation using their quickness and route-running techniques. Future Trojan tight ends Walter Matthews and Joey Olsen were also coveted prospects. Matthews is one of the biggest tight ends in this cycle, while Olsen should see a lot of work as a flex tight end.