NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Devin Sanchez

The Texan has the rare combination of size and athleticism to actually hold up on the outside against premium wide receiver talent, part of the reason he sits in the top five nationally and remains extremely coveted on the recruiting trail. He is listed at a staggering 6-foot-3 yet he has verified spring track marks under 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash and under 50 in the 400, each head-turning when combined with his natural length and ball skills on the outside. Sanchez is also incredibly competitive, comfortable at the line of scrimmage with enough physicality to win at the catch point and/or support the run on a consistent basis. Sanchez is how most evaluators prefer outside cornerbacks these days, almost built to combat the bigger wide receiver, especially in the red zone and against 50-50 balls and back shoulder throws. He has amassed more than 30 scholarship offers to his name and he has frequented several college campuses as a priority underclassman recruit. Most of the buzz has long centered on Ohio State, where he showed up again late in the regular season, though Alabama, Texas and other high-profile programs won't soon stop recruiting the five-star. Sanchez has an early commitment planned for Jan. 6.

TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH

Blake Woodby (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Ohio State: Sanchez holding the Buckeyes as a favorite is reason alone to include them on this list. Ryan Day's program already has one Rivals250 secondary prospect on board in cornerback Blake Woodby and it has eyes on others beyond the nation's top-ranked corner at this time. Two top-15 overall recruits and top-three safeties Jonah Williams and Faheem Delane are also high on Ohio State, as is new five-star Na'eem Offord. It's clear the program looks primed to build a strong secondary class with elites very early on in the cycle. Michigan: The Wolverines are keeping pace with their chief rival, too. Michigan also has a Rivals250 cornerback on board early in Chris Ewald. No. 1 overall safety projection and five-star Floridian D.J. Pickett has visited Ann Arbor multiple times and remains high on the program early on, which can also be said for another tall cover prospect in Rivals250 safety Jadyn Hudson. Offord mentioned UM just last week as a program he'll look to visit in the New Year, too. At first glance, a lack of secondary talent won't be an issue in future iterations of 'The Game.'

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH

Pickett is the top safety projection in the class, moving over from the athlete position in this update. The towering and speedy prospect out of the Tampa area projects like a true center fielder with ball skills and unrivaled range, but he also works very well on offense and has Saturday options to play wide receiver to his name as well. As mentioned, Michigan has done a good job early on as have Oregon and Florida, among the dozens of programs trying to position for Pickett's services. *****

Williams is another who could be listed at any one of three positions as the 2025 cycle rolls into the New Year, but right now he is projected as a big hybrid safety, capable of playing throughout the back-seven. The Texan is as coveted as he is versatile, with expected regional powers Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma among those giving chase most frequently. Outside of the future SEC footprint, though, Ohio State is worth keeping an eye on. Williams was also offered by Alabama during his junior season. *****