Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2025 DBs

Dijon Lee

NEW FIVE-STAR CORNERBACK

Dijon Lee is a long, rangy corner that covers a lot of ground at 6-foot-3 and 181 pounds. He’s very smooth with tremendous athleticism to go along with his technical skills. Lee, an Alabama commit, is part of a group of bigger defensive backs this cycle that are bucking NFL trends. We aren’t seeing many corners this tall get drafted early but Lee could prove to be the exception.

MAJOR RISER AT SAFETY

Elijah Dotson (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

Elijah Dotson is a big-time playmaker that became one of the best senior evaluation stories of the cycle. He’s fluid enough to lock down receivers but has the traits to be a very good safety at the college level. What really stands out is his physical play. Dotson is a willing defender against the run and can be an enforcer when receivers run routes over the middle. He does a great job getting his hands on the ball which makes sense because he also stars on offense. He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands and can also help a team in the return game. Dotson has the size and length to line up in multiple positions on defense. That’s why so many programs called to move him off his commitment to Pitt. Michigan got the job done with the flip being announced on Wednesday.

THE NEXT GREAT LSU DEFENSIVE BACK?

Kade Phillips (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The combination of size, speed and athleticism that Kade Phillips brings to the table is among the best of any defensive back in this class. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback out of Texas has posted impressive track and field results. But that doesn’t always translate to the football field. In Phillips’ case, it clearly does. You can see that elite speed when he’s closing on a tackle or making a play on the football on film. Phillips is an explosive athlete that looks exactly like LSU defensive back greats of years past. The Tigers’ defense has slipped under coach Brian Kelly but more players like Phillips will reverse that trend.

FIVE-STAR FLIP WATCH

Trey McNutt (Photo by Justin Garcia/Rivals.com)