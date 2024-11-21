Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2025 DBs

NEW 2025 POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB | Running Back | All-Purpose Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Tackle | Offensive Guard | Center | Defensive Tackle | Weakside Defensive End | Strongside Defensive End | Inside Linebacker | Outside Linebacker | Cornerback | Safety | Athlete
The updated 2025 Rivals250 has been released and now it’s time to break down each position. We continue with the defensive backs by looking at four big storylines moving forward.
NEW FIVE-STAR CORNERBACK
Dijon Lee is a long, rangy corner that covers a lot of ground at 6-foot-3 and 181 pounds. He’s very smooth with tremendous athleticism to go along with his technical skills.
Lee, an Alabama commit, is part of a group of bigger defensive backs this cycle that are bucking NFL trends. We aren’t seeing many corners this tall get drafted early but Lee could prove to be the exception.
MAJOR RISER AT SAFETY
Elijah Dotson is a big-time playmaker that became one of the best senior evaluation stories of the cycle. He’s fluid enough to lock down receivers but has the traits to be a very good safety at the college level. What really stands out is his physical play. Dotson is a willing defender against the run and can be an enforcer when receivers run routes over the middle.
He does a great job getting his hands on the ball which makes sense because he also stars on offense. He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands and can also help a team in the return game. Dotson has the size and length to line up in multiple positions on defense.
That’s why so many programs called to move him off his commitment to Pitt. Michigan got the job done with the flip being announced on Wednesday.
THE NEXT GREAT LSU DEFENSIVE BACK?
The combination of size, speed and athleticism that Kade Phillips brings to the table is among the best of any defensive back in this class. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback out of Texas has posted impressive track and field results. But that doesn’t always translate to the football field. In Phillips’ case, it clearly does. You can see that elite speed when he’s closing on a tackle or making a play on the football on film.
Phillips is an explosive athlete that looks exactly like LSU defensive back greats of years past. The Tigers’ defense has slipped under coach Brian Kelly but more players like Phillips will reverse that trend.
FIVE-STAR FLIP WATCH
When Trey McNutt committed to Oregon back in August the team that finished in second place in the recruitment was Texas A&M. The five-star safety had been quiet most of his senior season while dealing with an injury but he’s back full force. It also appears his recruitment is not fully settled either. The Ohio native popped up in College Station for the Aggies’ win over New Mexico State.
Oregon obviously has a lot going for itself to hold onto the No. 1 safety in the 2025 Rivals250. But don’t sleep on A&M here. McNutt has family in there area, trains in Houston often and the family is said to have been split over the initial choice of Oregon over Texas A&M.
This will be a recruitment to watch down the stretch of the 2025 cycle.