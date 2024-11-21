Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2025 DL

Isaiah Gibson (Photo by Lance McCurley)

Advertisement

TWO NEW FIVE-STARS JOIN THE MIX

Nathaniel Marshall (Photo by Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

This rankings update brought two new, long-awaited five-star moves. Georgia commit Isaiah Gibson is one of the most gifted athletes in this class. He is just as tall as Dexter Lawrence but with longer arms and a wingspan longer than Montez Sweat and Travon Walker. Now weighing more than 260 pounds, Gibson has posted a 4.7-second 40-yard dash. That kind of size and speed is rare but combined with what he can do on the field makes him a truly special prospect. Auburn commit Nathaniel Marshall is a rare breed as well. At 6-foot-4 and close to 270 pounds, Marshall has shown the type of athleticism only few defensive linemen possess. A basketball player in the offseason, Marshall has outstanding burst off the edge and can completely overwhelm offensive linemen who try to slow him down. On top of that, he can line up as a receiver and outrun defensive backs on his way to making leaping catches down the field.

SEVERAL BIG MOVERS UP FRONT.

Jared Smith

Gibson and Marshall weren’t the only two defensive linemen to make big jumps in the Rivals250. Auburn commit Jared Smith vaulted up 89 spots to No. 30 overall. The Alabama native had a tremendous senior season, racking up 78 tackles, 18 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hurries and an interception. Smith now ranks as the second-highest four-star in the Rivals250. Jeremiah McCloud also saw a massive move up the rankings. He now sits at No. 143, 86 spots higher than the previous Rivals250. The Florida commit measures in close to 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds but plays with a level of aggressiveness and athleticism often seen in much smaller defensive linemen. McCloud’s size and skillset help him bring versatility to the defensive front. A total of nine defensive linemen were added to the Rivals250 in this rankings update, more than any other position. Chase Linton and Kevin Wynn have been making headlines lately and their play on the field justifies the increasing hype around their final decisions. Hayden Lowe, Jaquavious Dodd and Tobi Haastrup each sit in the 160s of the Rivals250. Nicolas Clayton, Christian Garrett and Braxton Kyle are just inside the top 200 while Joseph Mbatchou was slotted at No. 248.

COVETED UNCOMMITTED LINEMEN SET TO COME OFF THE BOARD

Jahkeem Stewart (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

FLIPS COMING?

London Merritt