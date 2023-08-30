With the updated 2025 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today, and next up are the offensive linemen.

Not only does the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day star profile as the runaway top tackle projection at this time, there is heavy conversation that David Sanders Jr. could continue to position himself in the No. 1 overall recruit conversation with each passing evaluation. Rivals saw him in action just last week and the returns from national analyst Adam Friedman are as strong as ever.

"He has all the physical traits college coaches are looking for," Friedman said. "If he keeps developing at his current rate, he’s on a trajectory that could see him end up as one of the first picks in the NFL Draft when his time comes."

At one point, there was some conversation about teams using Sanders as a two-way lineman, but with his physical development and almost ideal frame to play on the offense's blindside (6-foot-6, 270 pounds or so), there won't be an easy run at Sanders for the top offensive tackle spot in the rankings over the next 17-plus months.

On the recruiting front, as one would imagine, Sanders has a wide array of scholarship offers from national powers, frequenting many over the last year or so. There has long been a Georgia buzz with this recruitment, and Friedman drew enough from Sanders' feel for the championship program to kick off the FutureCast run on the five-star tackle with a Bulldogs selection.