Who’s No. 1?

Bryce Underwood is still the only five-star quarterback in the 2025 class. That probably will change as we continue through this season and offseason, but it’s a big statement because he’s incredibly talented and still has a ton of upside potential. The Belleville, Mich., standout, who has Michigan, LSU and others very involved in his recruitment, has dynamic passing ability and it seems like he could throw it as far as he wants at any time. He’s definitely a playmaker who prefers to sit in the pocket and beat up defenses, but he can escape pressure and run with ease as well. Underwood still has some work to do technically and mechanically throwing the football and keeping his feet under him, but there’s no question the five-star quarterback has huge playmaking ability and the ball gets to where it needs to be. As he continues to smooth out the technical side of his game, Underwood should only get better and push for that No. 1 overall spot, which is not locked down by anybody this early in the rankings cycle.

*****

Movers & Shakers

Deuce Knight (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Deuce Knight: The top-rated dual-threat lefty quarterback was literally a mover this offseason. Knight left Lucedale (Miss.) George County to play his junior season at Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy, and is already fitting in well. A dynamic passer with a smooth delivery and great size, Knight likes to throw from the pocket but has shown in the past an ability to get out and make things happen with designed runs. Tavien St. Clair: Shortly after getting his Ohio State offer in late May, St. Clair visited Alabama and LSU and took a Southern swing. He landed a Michigan offer as well, but his heart was with the Buckeyes and he committed to them in late June. St. Clair is off to a phenomenal start to his junior season at Bellefontaine, Ohio, completing nearly 70% of his passes for 660 yards with eight touchdowns and one pick. If that pace continues, St. Clair could be in line to break some records as he’s also moved up within the position rankings in this new release. Carter Smith: After putting up big stats as a junior, Smith moved even more onto our radar and has now bounced up to a four-star ranking – although that might not be high enough. The Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot standout threw for 336 yards and five touchdowns in his team’s season opener. Smith has great size, mobility and dual-threat capabilities. Florida and many others are in pursuit as Smith becomes a top QB in the 2025 class. Kevin Sperry: Another literal mover this offseason, Sperry transferred from Frisco (Texas) Rock Hill to Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert as the Oklahoma commit gets even closer to his future home in Norman. Sperry isn’t going to blow anyone away physically, but he’s a fantastic decision-maker and he has the arm talent to back it up. Surround him with some playmakers and an offensive line and he will pick apart defenses – and that's the plan once he gets to Oklahoma.

*****

Top five classes so far