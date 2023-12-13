Advertisement

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood is the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class only because No. 1 offensive tackle David Sanders has been so incredibly dominant this season, but Underwood has a real argument for the top spot as well. The Belleville, Mich., standout is a rarity these days. He’s not someone working with three personal trainers and four quarterback coaches and promoted by all the tastemakers of the day. He’s just an ultra-talented and gifted quarterback who still needs to refine his mechanics but has all the physical tools and mental makeup to be a legit superstar in the game. Underwood prefers to stay in the pocket and dissect defenses that way but he can also throw on the run with ease, prolong plays with his savvy and athleticism, and he can easily pick up yards on the ground as well. It seems like LSU has an edge in his recruitment now and a source said Underwood – who doesn’t do many interviews – is looking for a pass-happy offense. Michigan is right there as well for all the obvious reasons. The Wolverines took four-star Carter Smith, a prolific QB out of Florida, in their 2025 class already but Underwood is still the highest target.

*****

TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH

KJ Lacey

LSU: LSU is in a phenomenal position to land an elite quarterback in the 2025 class – and if the Tigers strike out then it would be a major surprise and a big miss especially coming off Jayden Daniels’ Heisman Trophy win. Brian Kelly and his staff have to be in the pole position to land Underwood, the only five-star quarterback in the class at this point, after numerous visits to Baton Rouge and the fact that Michigan took another quarterback in the class. If not, then the Tigers are also a main player for Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy’s George MacIntyre along with Alabama, Tennessee, UCLA and others. Alabama: When it comes to the Crimson Tide, they’ve found themselves in an interesting situation. Alabama is going hard after MacIntyre and rightfully so because he’s an elite quarterback in the class and has all the tools to be special but it has not backed off Texas commit KJ Lacey one bit and there could be built-in advantages there. Lacey is from Saraland, Ala. His five-star receiver Ryan Williams is committed to Alabama and just reclassified from 2025 to 2024. Turning down that connection could be tough but Lacey remains steadfast in his commitment to the Longhorns.

*****

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH

When Bachmeier traveled to Notre Dame this offseason, his intention according to some was to make his commitment and wrap up his recruitment. But then the Irish took top-rated dual-threat quarterback Deuce Knight instead and so the Murrieta (Calif.) Murrieta Valley four-star had to rethink his options. Stanford is one to watch since his brother, Tiger, plays for the Cardinal and coach Troy Taylor has been good with quarterbacks over the years. Oregon had been one - and still might be – but Akili Smith Jr. is a legacy commit there now in the 2025 class. Bachmeier is too talented not to have plenty of suitors but as the quarterback game unfolds – not only with high school recruits but also the transfer portal – it’s a tough spot to be in right now.

Hill is another one looking for a home. The Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County four-star who also put up big numbers this season committed to Colorado earlier this season but only about a month later backed off that pledge and reopened his recruitment. Penn State and Florida were the other programs mainly involved in his recruitment and it sounds like Hill could be starting things over again to find his next stop.