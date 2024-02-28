Advertisement

WHO’S NO. 1?

Julian Lewis is not only the No. 1 quarterback in the class but now he’s moved to the top-ranked prospect as well after a phenomenal junior season followed by an impressive showing at the Under Armour Atlanta Camp. What’s even more impressive about Lewis is that he’s reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025 but has all the tools to not only be an elite quarterback at the next level but a really special one who could definitely be an early first-round NFL Draft pick. His recruitment has received way more interesting as well. The Carrollton, Ga., five-star quarterback committed to USC in August but Georgia has stepped it up in recent months. Alabama, Auburn, Colorado and others will also get him on campus in the coming weeks and then a final decision should be forthcoming.

*****

MOVERS AND SHAKERS

Husan Longstreet (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Tavien St. Clair: The Ohio State commit is a big quarterback who can make all the throws – not only chucking it deep, but throwing the slant into tight windows, escaping pressure and then finding receivers coming back to him. St. Clair can also run when needed. The Bellefontaine, Ohio, standout has moved up in the rankings and could move even higher after some national events. Order of California QBs: One of the big storylines moving forward in the 2025 class – and one that might not be solidified for many months – is the order of the quarterbacks in California. Husan Longstreet, Akili Smith Jr., Bear Bachmeier and Madden Iamaleava are all in the running and all have special qualities that make them unique in this quarterback class. We’ll need to see them much more this offseason to get comfortable in how they should land in the rankings. Husan Longstreet: Even though it’s nearly 10 months until signing day for the 2025 class, seven of the top eight pro-style quarterbacks are already committed. The lone exception is the Corona (Calif.) Centennial standout but after a very busy round of visits in the coming weeks, Longstreet might be coming off the board as well. On March 22, the four-star will be at Auburn and that’s a big visit. Other trips to Oregon, Texas A&M and Ole Miss will also happen. The rumor has been that the Aggies have a slight edge but these trips will be crucial.

*****

TOP FIVE CLASSES