Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2025 QB rankings
With the updated 2025 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today and first up are the quarterbacks.
*****
*****
*****
WHO’S NO. 1?
Julian Lewis is not only the No. 1 quarterback in the class but now he’s moved to the top-ranked prospect as well after a phenomenal junior season followed by an impressive showing at the Under Armour Atlanta Camp.
What’s even more impressive about Lewis is that he’s reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025 but has all the tools to not only be an elite quarterback at the next level but a really special one who could definitely be an early first-round NFL Draft pick.
His recruitment has received way more interesting as well. The Carrollton, Ga., five-star quarterback committed to USC in August but Georgia has stepped it up in recent months. Alabama, Auburn, Colorado and others will also get him on campus in the coming weeks and then a final decision should be forthcoming.
*****
MOVERS AND SHAKERS
Tavien St. Clair: The Ohio State commit is a big quarterback who can make all the throws – not only chucking it deep, but throwing the slant into tight windows, escaping pressure and then finding receivers coming back to him. St. Clair can also run when needed. The Bellefontaine, Ohio, standout has moved up in the rankings and could move even higher after some national events.
Order of California QBs: One of the big storylines moving forward in the 2025 class – and one that might not be solidified for many months – is the order of the quarterbacks in California. Husan Longstreet, Akili Smith Jr., Bear Bachmeier and Madden Iamaleava are all in the running and all have special qualities that make them unique in this quarterback class. We’ll need to see them much more this offseason to get comfortable in how they should land in the rankings.
Husan Longstreet: Even though it’s nearly 10 months until signing day for the 2025 class, seven of the top eight pro-style quarterbacks are already committed. The lone exception is the Corona (Calif.) Centennial standout but after a very busy round of visits in the coming weeks, Longstreet might be coming off the board as well. On March 22, the four-star will be at Auburn and that’s a big visit. Other trips to Oregon, Texas A&M and Ole Miss will also happen. The rumor has been that the Aggies have a slight edge but these trips will be crucial.
*****
TOP FIVE CLASSES
There are no 2025 recruiting classes with multiple commitments so that leads us to the highest-ranked quarterbacks in this breakdown.
1. USC: Lewis is a phenomenal talent who should thrive in coach Lincoln Riley’s offense. He can run an offense as well as anyone in this class. He’s smart, a great leader and can throw it anywhere on the field. Riley has coached some of the best QBs in college football recently and Lewis could be next.
2. LSU: Not only has LSU landed a commitment from five-star QB Bryce Underwood but he’s surrounded with elite playmakers in five-star RB Harlem Berry and five-star WR Dakorien Moore so far in this class. Underwood has dynamic playmaking ability and he could be a mirror image – or better – of Jayden Daniels.
3. Texas: The Quinn Ewers era continues followed presumably by the Arch Manning years and then KJ Lacey will be handed the keys to coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense. The Saraland, Ala., four-star standout put up prolific numbers with five-star WR Ryan Williams last season and his ability is the slightest notch below Lewis so five-star capabilities are there.
4. Tennessee: Other SEC powers were involved in George MacIntyre’s recruitment but the Volunteers won out and the Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy standout could be special in coach Josh Heupel’s offense. The Tennessee coach loves tall, athletic QBs whether it’s Joe Milton or Nico Iamaleava. Now it's MacIntyre, who is more athletic than he gets credit for.
5. Ohio State: There are a lot of quarterbacks talked about very often in the 2025 class and for some reason Tavien St. Clair is not one of them. He should be because the Buckeyes’ pledge from Bellefontaine, Ohio, has a super live arm and he’s incredibly accurate as well. Through all the coaching changes coming and going at Ohio State, St. Clair remains locked in.