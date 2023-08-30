With the updated 2025 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today, and next up are the running backs.

Davison has refined his stop-start abilities and this improved suddenness has helped him make more defenders miss, especially in the open field. Look for Alabama , Georgia , Texas and Ohio State to be in the mix for Davison as his recruitment rolls on.

Five-star running backs are becoming a rarity, but one or two a year isn't out of the question. After much debate, Jordon Davison was elevated to the elite status in this rankings update. He may not have unbelievable speed, but Davison is rock solid in almost every other area. He has great vision between the tackles to find running lanes and he's explosive enough to make defenses pay when he finds a crease.

King Davis and Antwan Raymond: Davis, a Florida native, finds himself at No. 8 in the all-purpose back rankings. Davis has an impressive offer sheet that features teams like Oregon, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Louisville and others. Also out of Florida, Raymond joins the running back rankings at No. 35. His lone Power Five offer comes from Indiana, but more are sure to join the fold as this season progresses.

Jaquise Martin: Martin comes it at No. 29 in the running back rankings. Texas Tech was the first Power Five team to offer the in-state prospect, but Nebraska, Arkansas State, and Florida A&M have also pulled the trigger on an offer.

Harlem Berry: The No. 2 running back isn't expected to make any big moves in the near future, but his recruitment seems to be trending toward LSU. Brian Kelly and his staff really want in the in-state prospect to stay home and are fighting tooth and nail to make sure it happens.

Alvin Henderson: The No. 3 running back in the nation is expected to shorten his list of suitors in the next month, and it shouldn't surprise anyone when his list of top contenders features teams from all over the South. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida State are expected to make the cut.

Tory Blaylock: The No. 2 all-purpose back seems to be leaning toward Oklahoma but it's still early for the Texas native. Sooners running backs coach Demarco Murray has made a strong impression, but there is significant competition for his commitment. Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia and many others are in pursuit.