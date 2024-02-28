Advertisement

WHO'S NO. 1?

Davison held onto the top spot after a big push from new five-star Harlem Berry. He looks like the most well-rounded back in the class at this point. He understands how to use his power and explosiveness to his advantage and is a very patient runner. The Californian split time in the backfield last season with Nate Frazier, who finished the 2024 rankings cycle as the No. 1 running back in the nation and signed with Georgia. Davison is expected to take a number of visits this spring and summer. Ohio State, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and a number of other programs are in good position with him at this point.

*****

MOVERS AND SHAKERS

Rickey Stewart (Rivals.com)

Rickey Stewart: Stewart made his debut in the Rivals250 at No. 189. The former SMU commit seems to be leaning toward Texas right now. Bo Jackson: The four-star standout jumped 54 spots in the Rivals250 to No. 86. His recruitment is fairly wide open at the moment. Akylin Dear: Dear moved up 54 spots in the Rivals250 as well and landed at No. 94. Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and USC are the teams to watch in his recruitment. Alvin Henderson: Keep an eye on how Henderson’s recruitment develops over the next few months after clocking a slower than expected time at the recent camp in Atlanta. Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Penn State are among the teams pursuing him. Dell McGee's move to Georgia State: This move could have ripple effects across the running back position this recruiting cycle. Since McGee's arrival in Athens ahead of the 2016 season, the Bulldogs signed at least one Rivals250 running back every year.

*****

TOP FIVE CLASSES