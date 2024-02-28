Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2025 RBs
With the updated 2025 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today and next up are the running backs.
WHO'S NO. 1?
Davison held onto the top spot after a big push from new five-star Harlem Berry. He looks like the most well-rounded back in the class at this point. He understands how to use his power and explosiveness to his advantage and is a very patient runner. The Californian split time in the backfield last season with Nate Frazier, who finished the 2024 rankings cycle as the No. 1 running back in the nation and signed with Georgia.
Davison is expected to take a number of visits this spring and summer. Ohio State, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and a number of other programs are in good position with him at this point.
*****
MOVERS AND SHAKERS
Rickey Stewart: Stewart made his debut in the Rivals250 at No. 189. The former SMU commit seems to be leaning toward Texas right now.
Bo Jackson: The four-star standout jumped 54 spots in the Rivals250 to No. 86. His recruitment is fairly wide open at the moment.
Akylin Dear: Dear moved up 54 spots in the Rivals250 as well and landed at No. 94. Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and USC are the teams to watch in his recruitment.
Alvin Henderson: Keep an eye on how Henderson’s recruitment develops over the next few months after clocking a slower than expected time at the recent camp in Atlanta. Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Penn State are among the teams pursuing him.
Dell McGee's move to Georgia State: This move could have ripple effects across the running back position this recruiting cycle. Since McGee's arrival in Athens ahead of the 2016 season, the Bulldogs signed at least one Rivals250 running back every year.
*****
TOP FIVE CLASSES
1. LSU: Harlem Berry moved up to five-star status in this rankings update thanks to his explosive running style and ability to make multiple defenders miss in the open field. He has a physically mature 6-foot, 180-pound frame, which allows him to run through tacklers, but he still maintains the open field quickness and agility to run around defenders and get to the edge. Brian Kelly and his staff are off to an outstanding start in the 2025 recruiting cycle and Berry is a huge piece of the puzzle.
2. Clemson: Gideon Davidson was the first prospect to commit to Clemson in the 2025 recruiting cycle and the Tigers could not be happier to have him aboard. This past season he displayed his impressive combination of power and speed on his way to amassing 1,400 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns in just eight games. Davidson has also been clocked at a 10.6-second 100m and that speed is obvious on film. He is a dangerous downhill runner thanks to his decisive cuts and powerful style. Davidson also has reliable hands out of the backfield and should be an asset in passing situations.
3. Alabama: Anthony Rogers is a speedy threat out of the backfield who can line up in the slot when he isn’t taking handoffs. He committed to Alabama back in June so it’s going to be interesting to see if his opinion on the Crimson Tide changes now that Nick Saban is no longer patrolling the sidelines. So far, Rogers has remained solidly committed to Alabama and new head coach Kalen DeBoer.
4. Texas A&M: Earlier this month Deondrae Riden announced his pledge to the Aggies after he appeared to be leaning that direction for a while. The in-state standout chose Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko over USC, SMU, Texas and Baylor. Riden really felt the love from Texas A&M almost immediately after Elko and his staff got their feet under them in College Station.
5. Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish are the only program in the 2025 recruiting cycle with two four-star running back commitments. Justin Thurman, an all-purpose running back out of Florida, chose Notre Dame in August of last year and has remained steadfast in his commitment. Just a month and a half after Thurman announced his commitment to Notre Dame, Daniel Anderson made the decision to commit to the Fighting Irish while in South Bend for the Ohio State game.