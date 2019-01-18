Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the Athlete rankings
The final update to the class of 2019 rankings are complete, and the No. 1 players at each position have been locked in. At the athlete position, future USC Trojan Bru McCoy held onto the top spot, but there were some significant movements behind him following winter all-star game action.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Monday: Top 10 revealed
Tuesday: Rivals100 released | Mind of Mike | New Five-Stars
Wednesday: Rivals250 released | Roundtable
Thursday: Position rankings released
TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS/SIGNEES: Texas
This is one that could definitely change based on what happens during the late signing period, because LSU has two prospects from this ranking already signed, another committed and a fourth in Devonta Lee, who they are currently the odds-on favorite to land. If all that happens, LSU will have three of the top 21 prospects in the ranking, including No. 2 overall Trey Palmer.
Alabama and Illinois also have strong classes, but with two of the top four in the ranking, both of whom are ranked top 50 in the Rivals100, Texas gets the nod as the current best class. Jordan Whittington moves up one spot to No. 3 in the position ranking and Jake Smith moves up two spots to No. 4 while also seeing his rating bump up to a 6.0. It is noteworthy how close the Longhorns came to having the No. 1 overall player in this ranking as well, but they finished second for McCoy.
PLAYERS WHO MADE NOISE: Jerrion Ealy, Wandale Robinson
Ealy and Robinson are two prospects at this position moving up to a 6.0 Rivals Rating who were both standouts in their respective all-star games.
Additionally, both Ealy and Robinson have de-committed since the last rankings update, making noise in the recruiting game as well. Robinson flipped from Kentucky to Nebraska on Dec. 5 and signed with the Cornhuskers in the early period. Ealy, meanwhile, ended a yearlong commitment to Ole Miss earlier this month, just days after winning MVP honors at the Under Armour All-America Game when he rushed for 119 yards and two scores. Robinson, meanwhile, capped an outstanding week in San Antonio by catching four passes for 91 yards in the All-American Bowl game.
In the final athlete position rankings Ealy lands at No. 5 while Robinson checks in right behind him at No. 6.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Ealy
We are going right back to Ealy for this category. Not only is the Mississippi native the highest-ranked unsigned prospect at the position, but his stock has never been higher and he recently de-committed from Ole Miss. Besides the recruiting battle that is on-going, there is also the matter of Ealy being a highly-regarded baseball prospect who could go as high as the first round in next summer’s MLB Draft.
Will the Rivals100 prospect even play a down in college? Clemson hopes so. The Tigers hosted Ealy for an official visit last weekend and are considered the team to beat. Ole Miss is going to put up a fight to retain Ealy, though, and has an official visit scheduled with him for the weekend of Jan. 25. Mississippi State also remains in the mix, and the Bulldogs’ official visit took place in December.