Bru McCoy Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS/SIGNEES: Texas

This is one that could definitely change based on what happens during the late signing period, because LSU has two prospects from this ranking already signed, another committed and a fourth in Devonta Lee, who they are currently the odds-on favorite to land. If all that happens, LSU will have three of the top 21 prospects in the ranking, including No. 2 overall Trey Palmer.

Alabama and Illinois also have strong classes, but with two of the top four in the ranking, both of whom are ranked top 50 in the Rivals100, Texas gets the nod as the current best class. Jordan Whittington moves up one spot to No. 3 in the position ranking and Jake Smith moves up two spots to No. 4 while also seeing his rating bump up to a 6.0. It is noteworthy how close the Longhorns came to having the No. 1 overall player in this ranking as well, but they finished second for McCoy.

PLAYERS WHO MADE NOISE: Jerrion Ealy, Wandale Robinson

Ealy and Robinson are two prospects at this position moving up to a 6.0 Rivals Rating who were both standouts in their respective all-star games.

Additionally, both Ealy and Robinson have de-committed since the last rankings update, making noise in the recruiting game as well. Robinson flipped from Kentucky to Nebraska on Dec. 5 and signed with the Cornhuskers in the early period. Ealy, meanwhile, ended a yearlong commitment to Ole Miss earlier this month, just days after winning MVP honors at the Under Armour All-America Game when he rushed for 119 yards and two scores. Robinson, meanwhile, capped an outstanding week in San Antonio by catching four passes for 91 yards in the All-American Bowl game.

In the final athlete position rankings Ealy lands at No. 5 while Robinson checks in right behind him at No. 6.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Ealy

Jerrion Ealy