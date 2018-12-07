CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Andrew Booth Rivals.com

*****

NEW FIVE-STAR: Andrew Booth

For some time, Booth was being considered for five-star status because he’s an exceptional cornerback with unique skills. After his performance on both sides of the ball this season for his Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer squad, it became clear that he had to join that elite status and he shot up the rankings drastically. The Clemson commit dominated as a cornerback with physical skills, he was excellent in coverage and he can come up and tackle on the rare occasions where a pass is completed to his side. What made Booth extra special this season was that he was also Archer’s go-to receiver, a testament to his playmaking ability and skill to dominate wherever he’s put on the field. Booth moved up 29 spots, the most out of any player in the top 20, and the new five-star is going to have to back up his ranking at the all-star events to stay in the top 10, but it’s clear the Clemson pledge is one of the most skilled players in this class.

*****

PLAYER TO WATCH: Chris Steele

Chris Steele

Only one of the top five cornerbacks nationally remains uncommitted and it’s Steele, who had previously been pledged to UCLA and USC in his recruitment. The five-star from powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco has taken a step back in his recruitment, reworked his favorites and he’s now planning to sign with a school during the early period. The plan is to have that program keep it quiet and then he will announce his decision at the All-American Game in San Antonio. Steele has had a wild and interesting recruitment, but it’s starting to take shape again. Florida has developed a strong relationship with him and he loves the defensive back tradition in Gainesville. South Carolina is a team that should not be overlooked, especially because of Steele’s great bond with defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. Oregon has always been one of Steele’s favorites, and Oklahoma remains intriguing, plus Brendan Radley-Hiles is a close friend. The five-star has taken numerous trips to USC recently, and UCLA is in the mix as well.

*****

TEAMS TO WATCH: Florida State and Texas A&M