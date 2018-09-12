The 2019 positional rankings have been updated. Today, we examine the point guards, where Cole Anthony is the head of the class. FULL 2019 POINT GUARD RANKINGS



TOP PLAYER: Cole Anthony

The class of the 2019 point guard group is Anthony and he’s opened up a pretty big gap between himself and the competition. The son of longtime NBA floor general Greg Anthony, Cole has been the highest ranked point guard in the class since we first ranked them two years ago and barring a bit of surprise fall off, he’s likely going to finish as the top ranked at his position. He’s athletic, he can score, he gets others involved and he’s a big-time rebounder for the position. Overall, the 2019 crop is one of the weaker groups during the Rivals.com era, but Anthony is a major bright spot.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Tyrell Terry

Ever since committing to Stanford, the Minneapolis native has been making a hard charge. He’s gone from a fringe Rivals150 guy to solidly in the top 100 and he’s now ranked as the No. 11 point guard in the class of 2019. He’s just starting to come into his own physically and as his strength catches up to his skill, he’s one that jumps out as having some upward mobility as the class moves closer to graduating.

TEAM TO WATCH: North Carolina