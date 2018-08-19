CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Kayvon Thibodeaux

In the final updates for the latest rankings release, we take a closer look at the storylines related the new state rankings. Here we look at the West region. WEST REGION: Arizona | California | Colorado | Hawaii | Nevada | Utah | Washington

1. No. 1 not guaranteed

Kayvon Thibodeaux Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux remains No. 1 in the California state rankings, followed by five-star athlete Bru McCoy and five-star cornerback Chris Steele. But this year, more than most, the top spot in the state rankings is completely up for grabs.

Thibodeaux and McCoy had quiet summers, choosing not to participate in many events, and Steele was out every weekend at one thing or another. No player has absolutely solidified that top position, their performances through their senior seasons will be important and there’s also no guarantee that any of those three will not be surpassed by someone who steps up over the next few months.

2. California receivers pushing for five-stars

Kyle Ford Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Following the three five-stars in the California state rankings are two receivers - Folsom’s Joseph Ngata and Orange (Calif.) Lutheran’s Kyle Ford - who could be next in line for the bump up to five-star status.

Maybe no receiver nationally has as impressive junior film as Ngata, who committed to Clemson in recent months, a program that arguably develops receivers better than any other in the country. He’s big, strong, athletic, and Ngata is a tremendous player. Then there is Ford, who had an outstanding summer and dominated The Opening maybe more than anyone else at the position. If there are more five-stars in this California class, those two could be in the running.

3. Big 12 dominating Arizona

Spencer Rattler (middle) Rivals.com

The book on top-flight Arizona prospects over the last decade or so is that they almost always leave the state and it drastically hurts the success of the in-state Wildcats and Sun Devils. First-year coaches Herm Edwards at Arizona State and Kevin Sumlin at Arizona haven’t figured out how to slow down that trend yet.

New five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler from Phoenix Pinnacle is committed to Oklahoma and then Texas has had tremendous success in the state so far landing four-star athlete Jake Smith and four-star tight end Brayden Liebrock, the second- and third-best players in the state, respectively. There is a better-than-decent chance that the top 10 prospects in the state could leave this recruiting cycle.

4. Big Ten hits Nevada

Cade McNamara 18 Stripes

Talent is down in the state of Nevada this recruiting cycle mainly because Las Vegas Bishop Gorman is not as loaded as usual but in a surprising move it’s been Big Ten schools that have had success in the state.

The top-rated prospect in Nevada is Reno Damonte Ranch four-star quarterback Cade McNamara and he’s committed to Michigan. Just outside the top five in the state is Las Vegas Desert Pines athlete Cameron Wiley, who has already pledged to Minnesota. Many other top recruits in the state are expected to land in the Pac-12 but at least two Big Ten schools have hit riches in Nevada this recruiting cycle.

5. ‘Bama focus in the West

Siaki Ika

Alabama has had success recruiting all over the country and the West region has been a hit as well with four-star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa probably the favorite to start for the Crimson Tide and five-star offensive tackle Jonah Williams arguably the top player at his position for next year’s NFL Draft. There are many others of note as well. The 2019 class might be no different. Two of the top defensive tackles on the Crimson Tide’s board are Faatui Tuitele, the best player in Hawaii, and Siaki Ika, tops in Utah. Another prospect to watch is four-star linebacker Henry To'oto'o from Concord (Calif.) De La Salle. Alabama could be surging for the Northern California standout who lives close to where future Alabama star RB Najee Harris played his high school ball.

