The latest Rivals100 for the 2019 class has been released with big changes up and down the list as well as eight new five-star prospects. Here’s a breakdown of some of the big moves at the top as well as why the new five-stars were minted. MORE: Video highlights of latest top 10 | Who is No. 1 WR?



“What a spring and summer it has been for Hoover (Ala.) wide receiver. The playmaker has great size and he has performed on an extremely high level on every stage the last few months. We knew Pickens was very talented, but he has taken it to a new level this year. He wins jump ball situations, he overpowers cornerbacks, he creates separation and the Auburn commit has quickly emerged as one of the top overall players in the 2019 class.” – Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst

“Every time you see Palmer, you leave more impressed. He is such a quick-twitch athlete and he can do so much on the football field. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands and he does so much damage after the catch. The LSU commit could get a strong look at cornerback as well. He lined up there at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas in June and was one of the best that day. He is such a natural athlete and the best football is definitely ahead of him. He plays baseball, runs track and plays football at Kentwood (La.), so once he turns his focus to only football, adds weight, settles at one position and refines his game — watch out.” -- Simmons



“Rattler has always been on the five-star radar especially after throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns last season and this summer's performance at The Opening put the Oklahoma commit over the top. Size is no longer a legitimate concern as Rattler will probably always be a mid-sized, lean quarterback but his arm strength is without question and his accuracy is as good as any quarterback in this class. He's a smart, competitive leader on the field who can make all the throws accurately. It's hard to believe he won't have a chance to put up huge numbers for the Sooners.” – Adam Gorney, Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst

“The Oklahoma commit has been one of the most impressive players of the summer after his work on the 7-on-7 circuit but also in big national events like the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. He has always been a dynamic big-play receiver, but he’s grown physically and has taken the things that he’s always done well to the next level. His temperament no longer seems to be a concerning factor with him as he has just shown a constant will to compete at every opportunity.” – Nick Krueger, Rivals.com Texas Recruiting Analyst

“Whenever Pappoe shows up to compete at an event, he creates a buzz. The college football game is really trending his direction as a linebacker. With so much spread out there now all over the country, the Auburn commit should excel on the next level. He is at that new-age linebacker that coaches covet due to his speed, versatility and the ability to stay on the field. He may not have elite size, but he is so explosive, he makes plays all over the field and Pappoe continued to shine among the best over the summer.” -- Simmons



“Nix has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks over the past year. He stood out at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp presented by adidas in the spring, but he took it to another level at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in June. He showed great arm strength, he was on target all day and he was even calling plays for his team. He may not have elite size, but he checks every other box. The Auburn commit is a winner, a leader and an elite quarterback, so it wasn’t a difficult call to make him a five-star.” -- Simmons



“Young has been on the five-star bubble for some time, but after what he did at a few national events this summer, he’s earned the move to the next level. He’s a thicker player for a cornerback and could end up playing a couple of different roles in the secondary as his career continues, but his confidence and physicality paired with his ability to pluck passes out of the air make him a complete defensive back. Now it will be interesting to see how much more climbing the Texas A&M commit can do within group of other five-star prospects this fall.” – Krueger