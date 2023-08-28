The 2025 rankings refresh is underway this week and Monday the 12 five-stars were introduced. Among them were a pair of new five-stars, safety Jonah Williams at No. 11 overall and running back Jordon Davison at No. 12. Below, Rivals.com national analysts Adam Gorney and Cole Patterson break down the duo.

NEW FIVE-STAR: DB JONAH WILLIAMS

Jonah Williams is a defensive chess piece that can play all over and fill multiple roles. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Williams is a safety with the frame and length to eventually grow into a linebacker. He can drop back into coverage, cover a lot of ground, or defend the run, making him the prototypical defensive back for today's game. Williams put his playmaking ability on full display during his sophomore campaign as he grabbed four interceptions and took three of those back for touchdowns. That ability carried over to the 7-on-7 circuit, where Williams stood out in nearly every event that he performed in thanks to his size and athleticism. Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio State are among the programs most involved for the Galveston (Texas) Ball talent, with the Aggies especially making a big impression. – Cole Patterson

*****

NEW FIVE-STAR: RB JORDON DAVISON