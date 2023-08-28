Rivals Rankings Week: Jonah Williams, Jordon Davison add fifth star
The 2025 rankings refresh is underway this week and Monday the 12 five-stars were introduced. Among them were a pair of new five-stars, safety Jonah Williams at No. 11 overall and running back Jordon Davison at No. 12.
Below, Rivals.com national analysts Adam Gorney and Cole Patterson break down the duo.
NEW FIVE-STAR: DB JONAH WILLIAMS
Jonah Williams is a defensive chess piece that can play all over and fill multiple roles. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Williams is a safety with the frame and length to eventually grow into a linebacker. He can drop back into coverage, cover a lot of ground, or defend the run, making him the prototypical defensive back for today's game.
Williams put his playmaking ability on full display during his sophomore campaign as he grabbed four interceptions and took three of those back for touchdowns. That ability carried over to the 7-on-7 circuit, where Williams stood out in nearly every event that he performed in thanks to his size and athleticism.
Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio State are among the programs most involved for the Galveston (Texas) Ball talent, with the Aggies especially making a big impression.
– Cole Patterson
NEW FIVE-STAR: RB JORDON DAVISON
Jordon Davison has been on the radar for years and he has followed in the footsteps of other elite Northern California running backs such as Joe Mixon, Najee Harris and Raleek Brown as top-notch playmakers.
Moving down to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, Davison rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his sophomore season and is off to a strong start in his junior year splitting time with Georgia commit Nate Frazier and others in the backfield, although Davison is the primary ball carrier.
Not a speed burner, Davison has excellent vision in the hole, he has incredible patience, he looks lighter on his feet this year and he can break down and accelerate for more yards. While Frazier is faster, Davison does have the ability to get outside and make people miss as he gains more yards.
Alabama has made a big impression recently on the new five-star running back with Georgia, Ohio State and Texas as the main competition so far in his recruitment.
– Adam Gorney