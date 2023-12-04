The postseason rankings update kicked off today with the unveiling of the 26 five-stars, including the six new ones. We take a closer look at each of the new five-stars and why they deserve such a lofty ranking.

Advertisement

"Cam Coleman has always had the athletic profile of a five-star wide receiver, with natural length, bounce and play-making ability at the catch point. As a senior, though, the new Auburn commitment took his game to another level, showing a more complete skill set with more physical maturity and polish -- while continuing to dominate competition in Alabama's highest prep classification. "There is a legitimate argument that Coleman is the most physically gifted pass catcher in the class of 2024 and his best football is likely still well ahead." – John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

*****

"Another blue-chipper long in five-star range, Jordan Seaton has long been considered a dominant force and has been recruited as such. The fall showed he could retain that status despite making the move to IMG Academy and manning the left tackle position for the undefeated program. "Seaton has reshaped his frame and proved efficient as both a run and pass blocker on the edge in 2023, against a national schedule, to the point he should contend as the top overall offensive line recruit in the class. "Doing so as an improved offensive tackle candidate only reemphasizes his Saturday and eventual Sunday prospects." – Garcia

*****

"DJ Lagway was not really under five-star consideration before the start of his senior season even though he put up big numbers during his time at Willis, Texas. He was good but not great at the Elite 11 and while we liked him very much and put him as the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2024 class, it looked like he tapped out. "Boy, were we wrong. Statistics aren't everything but Lagway had such an incredibly dominant senior season completing 72 percent of his passes for 4,604 yards with 58 touchdowns and eight picks that it was impossible to not move him to five-star status. Equally impressive is that Lagway rushed for 957 yards and 16 scores, numbers any running back in this class would be jealous of. "Lagway is a big kid, with a big arm, who proved this season that he's one of the top quarterbacks in this class and a potential first-round pick down the road." – Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

*****

"The Texas A&M commit completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,457 yards with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions this season but Terry Bussey won't be playing quarterback in college. The Timpson, Texas, standout rushed for 765 yards and 10 scores but he won't be playing running back. "What makes Bussey so special is that he can play anywhere on the field and it doesn't feel forced. He's totally comfortable wherever a coaching staff puts him because his athleticism is unique and it feels like he belongs on a football field. "It's expected Bussey, who is still hearing from LSU and others, will play defensive back in College Station but if he had to flip over to offense or special teams he'd be just as impactful and college coaching staffs have to love that." – Gorney

*****

"Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco has been one of the top programs in the country for years and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has been the leader of its defense, routinely making plays, roaming the field, playing in space, playing near the line of scrimmage and doing everything asked of him to achieve. "Viliamu-Asa is mature beyond his years, trusted by his coaches and the word out of Bosco is that the Notre Dame commit could go down as the best defensive player in program history – and there were a lot of good ones over the years. "The new five-star linebacker should be a perfect fit athletically, academically and culturally in South Bend and he could join the top group of linebackers that have come through Notre Dame by the time his career is finished there." – Gorney

*****