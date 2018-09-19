2020 POSITION RANKINGS: PG | SG | SF | PF | C

The updated Rivals150 for 2020 has been posted as the future looks bright with members of the 2020 class. In releasing the position rankings, we spotlight the best at each spot on the floor for the 2020 class, and five more to keep an eye on.

POINT GUARD

RJ Hampton Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Top player: RJ Hampton Having grown close to 6-foot-5 and blessed with a tremendous pace and feel for the game, the talent is oozing out of Hampton. The Texas native just visited Memphis last weekend and will head to Kentucky and Kansas before November. Keep an eye on: Symir Torrence The ascension of Torrence has not stopped as the four-star guard has shown the capacity to run his team’s offense, be used off of the ball as a scoring punch and also defend up to three positions on the perimeter. His offers include Syracuse, Maryland and Virginia.

SHOOTING GUARD

Jalen Green Nick Lucero

Top player: Jalen Green Green has seemingly won at every level and enters his junior year taking home the MVP trophy at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in July. He can make shots from every level, has become a better distributor and has the quickness to guard multiple positions. Keep an eye on: Jayden Stone Vanderbilt just offered as Michigan and UNC are two others that have kept close to tabs throughout the past few months. When you talk about a well-rounded guard that thinks and sees the game, that is exactly what Stone is, possibly the next Aussie to star in the college game.

SMALL FORWARD

Scottie Barnes Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Top player: Scottie Barnes Is there a more versatile player in America, regardless of class, than Barnes? Check out his Nike EYBL numbers: 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 blocks. Barnes is the epitome of an alpha-dog and the closest thing to Draymond Green in the high school realm. Keep an eye on: Donovan Johnson The younger brother of UNC forward Cam Johnson, the junior prospect is already 3 inches bigger than his sibling at the same stage, is more skilled, and has the chance to grow more. Smart, savvy and versatile, Johnson began to accrue interest and offers this summer with the ITPS Wildcats 16-under team.

POWER FORWARD

Evan Mobley Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Top player: Evan Mobley The younger brother of five-star senior and USC-bound Isaiah Mobley, the junior big man has the chance to be even better than his older sibling. All signs point toward Mobley following his brother to USC but, either way, the future is as a bright for the five-star. Keep an eye on: PJ Hall The state of South Carolina is underrated when it comes to producing high-major talent as Hall will be the next man up out of the Palmetto State. Clemson, Florida, South Carolina and Georgia have jumped into his recruitment and others are due to follow.

CENTER

N’Faly Dante Nick Lucero/Rivals.com