Rivals Rankings Week rolls on with the updated 2020 position rankings. Today, we take a look at each defensive position and the important names to know. That journey continues below, with a glance at how things may shape up with a deep group of defensive backs.

Teams on the rise: USC and Washington

Elias Hicks Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

West region prospects lead the way at both cornerback and safety as Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Elias Ricks is the new No. 1 cornerback in the 2020 class and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro’s Kelee Ringo is now the top-rated safety. USC has to be considered the frontrunner for Ricks, a competitive and determined cornerback who has tremendous length and ball skills, but Ohio State, LSU and others remain very much involved. Still, he has called USC the dream school and Mater Dei is a pipeline to the Trojans. Originally from Washington, Ringo has thought highly of the Huskies for a long time although USC, Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others remain in the mix. The new five-star can play either defensive back position and that’s what makes him so special.

Teams to watch: Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, Clemson, Nebraska

Fred Davis Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

What stands out most about the highly-rated cornerbacks and safeties after Ricks and Ringo is that their recruitments remain completely wide open. None are committed. All of them still have lengthy lists of schools that stand out.

Ohio State seems to be in a very solid position with Ricks and Ringo, even if the Buckeyes probably don’t have the edge for either, and the Big Ten power is also a major player for five-star CB Fred Davis from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian. As for high four-star cornerback RJ Mickens, the Southlake (Texas) Carroll standout has Ohio State along with Clemson, Notre Dame and Stanford high on the list. Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star safety Jordan Toles, second in the position rankings, is just scratching the surface of the recruiting process - like many of these top defensive backs. Alabama, Michigan and Penn State have piqued his interest but he’s in the early stages.

Player to watch: Kelee Ringo