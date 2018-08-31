CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position

Andy Boykin

Team with the top commits: Miami

Samuel Anaele Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

There are only 14 defensive linemen committed in the 2020 class, so there is a long way to go here but Miami's class is the standard so far. The Canes hold four defensive line commitments, the best of which came from Rivals100 weakside defensive back Samuel Anaele. Strongside defensive ends Tre'von Riggins and Willie Moise are Miami's two Rivals250 commitments and strongside defensive end Elijah Roberts is Miami's lone three-star commitment along the defensive line. The Canes have a lot of other targets out there so don't be surprised if they contend for this title when the rankings are updated again after the season.

Team to watch: Georgia

There are so many teams to watch when it comes to recruiting defensive linemen but no team is a major contender for more of the 13 uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2020 Rivals100 right now than the Dawgs. Georgia is all over five-star Bryan Bresee. He visited the Athens campus and continues to rave about his time there. Five-star Sav'ell Smalls also spoke highly about his time at Georgia. New five-star Myles Murphy seems destined to end up playing for Georgia. Rivals100 defensive ends and teammates Chris Braswell and Demon Clowney remain very close with the Georgia coaching staff while in-state defensive tackle Zykeivous Walker has the Dawgs at or very near the top of his list.

Player to watch: Andy Boykin