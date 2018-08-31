Rivals Ranking Week rolls along with debut of the new position rankings. While most people pay close attention to the Rivals100 and the Rivals250 , plenty of moves happen across the board, especially at various positions. Today we take a look at the new rankings at inside and outside linebacker and some of those biggest storylines.

The Tigers have the distinction of holding this title in both 2019 and 2020, thanks to Owen Pappoe and Demouy Kennedy . The latter rocketed up the rankings 25 spots and currently sits at No. 3 overall at outside linebacker. The success in back-to-back years at the position shows that Tigers linebackers coach Travis Williams means business on the trail every year. Even furthering that point is that Kennedy isn’t the only four-star linebacker already committed, as the Tigers also have an early pledge from four-star Quandarrius Robinson .

The Trojans earn this distinction because they are still widely viewed as the early favorites to land five-star linebacker and the country’s No. 3 overall player, Justin Flowe . The West Coast is flush with talent in 2020 and the linebacker position is no exception. USC also has a unique advantage when it comes to Justin Houston , the No. 162 player and the No. 12 outside linebacker. He’s the younger brother of former five-star and current USC linebacker John Houston , and most feel that if given the opportunity, he would follow in his brother’s footsteps and play for the Trojans.

It would be easy to go with Flowe here or even fellow five-star Antoine Sampah, who are both going to be talked about plenty between now and National Signing Day 2020. But the same can be said for Bryson Eason, the nation’s No. 2 inside linebacker and a prospect who made a big jump up the rankings this time around.

Eason is based in Memphis and figures to be fielding offers from coast-to-coast. Oklahoma has the early lead when it comes to Eason, but Alabama and Tennessee are also involved as is Ohio State.

Will he spurn the SEC to head to a playoff contender in the Big 12 or Big Ten? Eason’s journey will be exciting to follow.

