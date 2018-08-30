Rivals Rankings Week rolls on with the updated 2020 position rankings. Today, we take a look at each offensive position and the important names to know. That journey continues below, with a glance at how things may shape up with a deep group of running backs.

Texas-based running back Jase McClellan, the No. 26 player in the country, is the top committed prospect at the position and gives Oklahoma a marquee name around which to build its 2020 class.

The Sooners also have a pledge from fellow Rivals250 running back Jaylan Knighton. OU’s two four-star commits give the program the best tailback haul in the country by far as things stand now. Lincoln Riley’s momentum in Norman is starting to look only slightly less unstoppable than the momentum Kirby Smart has built at Georgia.

Time will tell if OU is able to hold on to both McClellan and Knighton, but the duo seems dialed in as things stand now. Knighton may be tougher to sign simply because of the distance from home. Also, Florida prospects tend to pack a twist or two into their recruiting process.

