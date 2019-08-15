Rivals Rankings Week: New 2020 WR/TE rankings
Rivals.com rolls forward with its position-by-position look at the latest rankings update. Below, we examine how things are shaking out at wide receiver, where the Ohio State Buckeyes are cleaning up among the top-ranked prospects at the position.
UPDATED 2020 RANKINGS: Wide receiver | Tight end
TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Ohio State
Brian Hartline has now been the wide receivers coach at Ohio State for a full year, but he is recruiting like a veteran. The Buckeyes three wide receiver commitments all rank in the top 15 at the deepest position group in the class.
Four-star Gee Scott Jr. rose four spots in this update to land at No. 6 in the ranking, while four-star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is up two spots to No. 14. The only one of Ohio State’s wide receiver commits not to rise in this update is five-star Julian Fleming, and that’s because he was already the No. 1 player at the position, and stays there following the summer.
It also should be noted that Ohio State has a pair of athlete commits in Mookie Cooper and Cameron Martinez that are expected to have some receiving duties when they arrive in Columbus next year, and both of those prospects rose in their position rankings as well.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Marcus Rosemy
There was no four-star closer to earning his fifth star in this update than Marcus Rosemy, who posted the top performance at the wide receiver position at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta in June. Rosemy is an impressive physical specimen for the position and he is near the top of the class in terms of fundamentals and route running. The one lingering question is whether he can consistently create separation from defensive backs, because we know he can make the tough catches in traffic after seeing him do that repeatedly in Atlanta.
Rosemy committed to Georgia shortly before attending the Five-Star Challenge.
#UGA WR commit Marcus Rosemy pulls down the tough grab. #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/4Iy9qPceBw— Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) June 25, 2019
PLAYER ON THE RISE: Lavon Bunkley-Shelton
For the second straight update, California wide receiver Lavon Bunkley-Shelton rises in the wide receiver position rankings. His latest bump is 13 spots and earns the four-star a place in the top 10 at the position.
Bunkley-Shelton was one of the standouts in Atlanta at the Five-Star Challenge in June. In fact, we ranked him as the No. 2 performer behind only Rosemy, who he now sits just four spots behind in the position rankings. Bunkley-Shelton is not the biggest receiver, but he is sudden and is able to consistently create separation even against the top defensive backs in the country.
Texas and Oregon are two schools generating a buzz in the recruitment of the currently uncommitted Bunkley-Shelton.