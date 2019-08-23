TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Alabama

None of the top eight safeties are committed yet and neither are the top two cornerbacks, so we move to the third-best corner in Latrell McCutchin, who’s ranked No. 60 overall in the 2021 class. From Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson, McCutchin visited Tuscaloosa over the summer and committed a few days later, saying he loved the coaching staff and all Alabama has to offer. It’s early, but it sure looks like he’s completely happy with his Crimson Tide pledge. Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and SMU were also considered.

TEAM TO WATCH: Miami

Miami already have 12 commitments in the 2021 class - more than any other team in the country - and all of them are in-state prospects. At the same time, the top eight prospects in the state of Florida remain uncommitted so there is still a lot of opportunity for the Hurricanes and other programs to ramp up their recruiting efforts even further especially at defensive back since Collier and Williams, a former Miami pledge, remain open in their recruitment. Collier might be leaning toward Florida State and Williams is giving Georgia a close look but it’s still really early.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Tony Grimes