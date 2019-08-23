TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Texas

Derrick Harris committed to Texas in August and now finds himself ranked as the No. 183 player in the 2021 class. Collins chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M and other high-profile programs. He seems solid in his commitment as things stand and is a member of an impressive 2021 foundation for Tom Herman, whose class is ranked near the top of the Rivals.com team rankings.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Terrence Lewis

The top linebacker in the 2021 rankings, Terrence Lewis once said he’d prefer to leave the state of Florida for college and has long since been high on schools such as Clemson, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee. These days, however, Dan Mullen’s Florida Gators have crept into the mix for the four-star linebacker. There’s no telling where things will go from here, however, as Lewis isn’t expected to make an early pledge.

TEAM TO WATCH: Georgia