Rivals Rankings Week: New 2021 LB rankings
The initial Rivals250 for the class of 2021 has been released and the position rankings have followed suit. Rivals.com continues its examination of how things shook out positionally with a look at how things stack at the linebacker spot.
UPDATED 2021 RANKINGS: Inside linebackers | Outside linebackers
TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Texas
Derrick Harris committed to Texas in August and now finds himself ranked as the No. 183 player in the 2021 class. Collins chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M and other high-profile programs. He seems solid in his commitment as things stand and is a member of an impressive 2021 foundation for Tom Herman, whose class is ranked near the top of the Rivals.com team rankings.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Terrence Lewis
The top linebacker in the 2021 rankings, Terrence Lewis once said he’d prefer to leave the state of Florida for college and has long since been high on schools such as Clemson, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee. These days, however, Dan Mullen’s Florida Gators have crept into the mix for the four-star linebacker. There’s no telling where things will go from here, however, as Lewis isn’t expected to make an early pledge.
TEAM TO WATCH: Georgia
The Bulldogs are in play for a number of highly rated linebackers in addition to Lewis. Rivals100 member and Georgia native Barrett Carter has named Georgia as one of the schools that stand out to him, while Kirby Smart’s program is also in the thick of the race for highly touted Smael Mondon, another Georgia native, who has already visited campus a few times. It’s early, but it stands to reason that UGA will be in play for plenty of talent at the linebacker spot.