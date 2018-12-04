It is Rivals Rankings Week and the analysts don’t always see eye-to-eye. Here Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney and Midwest Recruiting Analyst debate whether Graham Mertz or Ryan Hilinski should be second among pro-style quarterbacks.

Call me a homer here, but over the last two years I’ve seen Hilinski develop so much and so rapidly that his future is incredibly bright and if he continues on this pace we might look back and wonder why he was not even higher in the rankings.

The South Carolina commit has excellent size, a serious arm where he can deliver passes all over the field, he can throw on the run, he’s super competitive, a great team leader and he played for more than half of his senior season without his top receiver - four-star Kyle Ford - who went down with a knee injury.

Still, Hilinski finished with 2,771 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in arguably the toughest high school football league in the country without, quite honestly, elite receivers except for 2020 standout Logan Loya. I love his competitive spirit, I love his toughness and determination and more than anything his vast improvement over the last two years.

I’m not bashing Mertz one bit. He had huge numbers this season and I thought he was really strong for long stretches this summer at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. But given the choice of who should be the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the class behind Bo Nix, I’d take Hilinski.