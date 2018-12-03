It is Rivals Rankings Week and the analysts don’t always see eye-to-eye. Here Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney and Southeast Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy debate whether Nolan Smith or Kayvon Thibodeaux should be ranked higher:

There is no question I like Thibodeaux a whole lot and that’s why he’s still one of the top prospects in the country, but after watching Smith dominate for IMG Academy the last two seasons, I have him as the top weak-side defensive end.

Smith’s aggressive style, relentlessness, toughness, determination to never be denied, his will to win, his leadership on the sidelines, all those things will be loved by college coaches and I can easily see him developing into a star in either the Georgia or Alabama defense. He remains committed to the Bulldogs, but the Crimson Tide is pushing hard - and there’s a reason for that. Because Smith is exceptionally talented and has that non-stop killer instinct that is so rare.

This is by no means a knock on Thibodeaux. I do think he needs to dominate more consistently, especially on the high school level, but his size is so rare, his get-off is so rare and his length makes him someone who could be a star for years to come. But after watching Smith and Thibodeaux multiple times in multiple settings over the last few years, I’d give the slight edge to the Georgia commit.