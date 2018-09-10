It's #RivalsRankingsWeek for the 2019 class, and we kick off the week of coverage with a video revealing the updated top 10 after a long summer of action.



On Tuesday, the full Rivals150 for 2019 will be released.

Wednesday we will release the updated 2019 team recruiting rankings. We'll also intro our 2019 positional rankings beginning with point guards. We will roll out the positional rankings through Sunday before moving on to the class of 2020 next Monday.